Culture - Sports

Vietnam tops Southeast Asian Fencing Championships with 27 medals

Vietnam topped the medal table at the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026 with 27 medals, including nine golds, three silvers and 15 bronzes, as the tournament wrapped up in the northern city of Quang Ninh on October 23 after nearly a week of competition.

The women’s team final in the épée event between two Vietnamese teams (Photo: VNA)
The women’s team final in the épée event between two Vietnamese teams (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) - Vietnam topped the medal table at the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026 with 27 medals, including nine golds, three silvers and 15 bronzes, as the tournament wrapped up in the northern city of Quang Ninh on October 23 after nearly a week of competition.

The Philippines placed second with 12 medals, including two golds, seven silvers and three bronzes. Cambodia was third with one gold.

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Medals are presented to athletes in the men’s team foil event (Photo: VNA)

More than 180 athletes from Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Cambodia contested six individual and six team events across three disciplines: épée, sabre, and foil.

The event gave regional fencers a chance to sharpen their technical skills and gain international experience, and it was meant to fuel the sport’s development across Southeast Asia.

The municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Sports Authority of Vietnam co-hosted the championships to mark the 63rd anniversary of Quang Ninh (October 30) and the 90th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Miners and the coal industry (November 12).

The 2027 championships are scheduled to be held in Malaysia./.

VNA
#Sports Authority of Vietnam #Vietnam Vietnam
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