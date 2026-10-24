Hanoi to host inaugural global craft village preservation and development festival

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi will host the first Global Craft Village Preservation and Development Festival at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel from November 13–16, with around 200 international delegates from more than 50 countries and territories.

Under the theme “Converging craft village cultural identities – connecting global excellence”, the festival will honour artisans, promote traditional crafts and foster international cooperation, trade and craft village tourism.

Covering around 10,000 sqm, the event will showcase Vietnamese and international handicrafts, live demonstrations, innovative designs, digital transformation, Net Zero initiatives, cuisine and cultural activities.

Four Hanoi craft villages recognised by the World Crafts Council – Bat Trang, Van Phuc, Son Dong and Chuyen My – will each have a 90-sq.m exhibition area featuring products and traditional techniques.

The festival will also feature visits and hands-on activities at local craft villages, a conference on investment promotion for rural industrial products, and exchanges between artisans and designers through the Asia-Pacific Handicraft Product Competition.

Nguyen Dinh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Environment, called on localities and relevant agencies to strengthen coordination, promote the event and ensure preparations are completed on schedule.

Local representatives stressed the need for early coordination on exhibition layouts, equipment, schedules and programmes to facilitate craft demonstrations and welcome international delegations.

The event is expected to strengthen Hanoi’s position as a regional and international hub for handicrafts while creating new opportunities for investment, exports and tourism./.