Exhibition showcases 30 of Vietnam’s heritage treasures

Hanoi (VNA) – A photo exhibition entitled “World Heritage Sites of Vietnam” opened in Hanoi on October 26, ahead of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong highlighted Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage, shaped by thousands of years of history. He said heritage assets preserve the nation’s history, identity and creativity, serving as invaluable national treasures and part of humanity’s common heritage.

The Party and State have consistently prioritised cultural development, considering culture a spiritual foundation and an important resource for sustainable development. Preserving and promoting heritage values helps safeguard national identity, nurture pride and pass on cultural values to future generations, Dong said.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that promoting heritage through imagery, innovative communication and wider public access was increasingly important amid digital transformation and international integration. The exhibition demonstrates photography’s role in heritage preservation, education, artistic creativity and cultural industry development.

Featuring 100 photographs, the exhibition showcases 30 Vietnamese heritage sites and assets recognised by UNESCO, covering world cultural, natural and mixed heritage, intangible cultural heritage and documentary collections.

Featured sites include the Complex of Hue Monuments, Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Sanctuary, Ha Long Bay, Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, Trang An Landscape Complex, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Ho Citadel and the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son, Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes.

Intangible heritage on display includes Hue royal court music, the Central Highlands gong cultural space, Bac Ninh Quan ho folk singing, Phu Tho Xoan singing, southern amateur music, central Vietnam’s Bai choi singing, Then practices and Thai Xoe dance, reflecting the country’s diverse cultural and artistic traditions.

The exhibition also features heritage in need of urgent safeguarding, including Ca tru singing, Cham pottery-making and Dong Ho folk painting. Documentary treasures include Nguyen Dynasty woodblocks and administrative records, doctoral laureate steles at the Temple of Literature and a collection related to composer Hoang Van.

Through images of landscapes, communities and cultural practices, the photographs tell stories of history, collective memory, customs and the relationship between people and nature.

The exhibition aims to raise public awareness of heritage preservation, foster patriotism and encourage younger generations to carry forward cultural values. It also honours photographers, researchers, artists and conservation practitioners, while promoting links between heritage preservation and cultural development.

The exhibition is open to the public through November 3 at the 29 Hang Bai Exhibition House in Cua Nam ward, Hanoi./.