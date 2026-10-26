Culture - Sports

Vietnamese cellist to perform duet with cello legend Mischa Maisky

As the concert organiser, cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan said securing a performance by an artist of Mischa Maisky’s calibre would normally be prohibitively expensive, describing his participation as a special gesture towards Vietnam and a personal honour.

Mischa Maisky is hailed as a living legend of the cello. (Photo of the artist)
Mischa Maisky is hailed as a living legend of the cello. (Photo of the artist)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan will perform alongside world-renowned cello virtuoso Mischa Maisky at the 13th Cello Fundamento concert, scheduled for November 2 at Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi.

Maisky, who is based in Belgium, will be joined by pianist Lily Maisky, his daughter, and French violinist Nicolas Dautricourt.

Ranked among the world’s 10 greatest cellists of all time, Maisky continues to perform with leading musicians, including pianist Martha Argerich. His daughter Lily and son Sascha Maisky, a violinist, have also performed with him.

Dinh Hoai Xuan is set to become the first Asian cellist to perform a cello duet with Maisky. She said she first met him while pursuing further studies in Romania and had expressed her wish to invite him to Vietnam. The two have remained in contact since then although it took several attempts before Maisky could arrange a visit.

photo-1792939320631.jpg
Cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan, founder and director of the Cello Fundamento international concert series (Photo of the artist)

As the concert organiser, Xuan said securing a performance by an artist of Maisky’s calibre would normally be prohibitively expensive, describing his participation as a special gesture towards Vietnam and a personal honour.

Dautricourt, a frequent jury member at international classical music competitions, has performed twice at Cello Fundamento concerts, playing a Stradivarius violin valued at 20 million USD. His continued involvement has helped strengthen the concert series’ reputation.

For the upcoming concert, Maisky personally selected the programme and will appear in every performance. At Xuan’s suggestion, he agreed to include works by Brahms and Schumann alongside Schubert to better suit Vietnamese audiences.

Xuan will join Maisky in the second half for a four-movement sonata by Handel, lasting approximately 15 minutes. She said she had spent months preparing and had mastered all four movements, even practising alternative tempos to accommodate Maisky’s interpretation.

Although she once dreamed of performing solo with leading symphony orchestras, Xuan noted that chamber music presents its own challenges, requiring musicians to perform with greater precision and sensitivity.

She described the 13th Cello Fundamento concert as the most technically demanding edition in the series’ history. Meanwhile, she continues to hone her skills in pursuit of opportunities to perform as a soloist with prestigious orchestras, maintaining that perseverance is essential to artistic growth./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Mischa Maisky #Vietnamese cellist #cello legend #cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan #13th Cello Fundamento
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

See more

A performance at the opening ceremony of the 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival in Tuyen Quang on October 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Buckwheat Flower Festival opens in Tuyen Quang

From October through December, visitors can enjoy community-based tourism, folk games, traditional crafts such as linen weaving, indigo dyeing, embroidery, blacksmithing and basket weaving, as well as local cuisine and buckwheat cake-making experiences.

The women’s team final in the épée event between two Vietnamese teams (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tops Southeast Asian Fencing Championships with 27 medals

Vietnam topped the medal table at the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026 with 27 medals, including nine golds, three silvers and 15 bronzes, as the tournament wrapped up in the northern city of Quang Ninh on October 23 after nearly a week of competition.

Singer Dang Duong is among the artists featured in the national concert Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026. (Photo of the organisers)

Concert to celebrate unity and pride

The programme carries profound political, cultural and social significance, helping promote historical values and the Vietnamese tradition of paying tribute to the past generations, while nurturing love for the homeland and country and strengthening bonds among generations of Vietnamese people.

A visitor watches a calligraphy demonstration at the first Vietnam Calligraphy Festival 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Calligraphy Festival celebrates national cultural heritage

The festival features more than 100 exhibition booths, bringing together calligraphy clubs from across the country, calligraphers, artisans, culture researchers, businesses and representatives of traditional craft villages. Exhibitions, exchanges, discussions and hands-on activities celebrate calligraphy and promote Vietnam’s cultural values.

Tourists experience writing calligraphy through virtual reality at Hanoi's Temple of Literature. (Photo: VNA

Hanoi works to unlock heritage resources

When innovation deepens understanding of traditional values rather than replacing them, heritage becomes not only something to preserve but also a resource for sustainable tourism, economic development and reinforcement of Hanoi’s position as a UNESCO Creative City.

Following the launch ceremony, the 100-motorbike convoy travels from Dong Van across Ma Pi Leng Pass, taking in spectacular mountain scenery and the Nho Que River before finishing at Pa Vi Ha in Meo Vac commune. (Photo: VNA)

100 motorbikes conquer Ma Pi Leng Pass to promote safe travel

A convoy of 100 motorbikes set off on a journey across Ma Pi Leng Pass on October 21 as part of a roadshow campaign to promote safe motorcycle travel in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, home to the Dong Van Karst Plateau UNESCO Global Geopark.

The work "Khong gian cua nui" (The Space of Mountains) by Le Lang Luong. (Photo: Published by VNA)

Vietnam-Japan sculpture exhibition to bring artists together in Kanagawa

The “Dialogue” exhibition in Japan's Kanagawa prefecture from November 8-11 will feature more than 30 works by artists from both countries, including 26 pieces by 13 contemporary Vietnamese sculptors from different generations. These artists have developed distinctive artistic languages and made their own marks on Vietnam’s contemporary art scene.

A performance at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese in Hungary stage first Great National Unity Festival

The event also served as a showcase for Vietnamese culture, customs, cuisine and traditions, in step with Vietnamese Culture Day. It encouraged Vietnamese of all generations to hold onto their cultural identity while spreading the image of Vietnam and its people among Hungarians, adding to people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

An ao dai fashion show at the festival. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in RoK

A celebration marking the seventh founding anniversary of the Vietnamese Migrant Women’s Association (VMWA) in Ansan, Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea, took place on October 18, featuring cultural exchanges and activities to mark Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).