Culture - Sports

Vietnamese community in Vientiane holds pickleball tournament to promote solidarity

The event also helped build momentum for the 12th Congress of the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane, scheduled for early November, and the fourth Congress of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, expected to take place in late December.

A match at the Vietnamese Community Pickleball Tournament 2026 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)
A match at the Vietnamese Community Pickleball Tournament 2026 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane held a community pickleball tournament on October 25 in response to Vietnam’s Great National Solidarity Day (November 18), aiming to strengthen links among Vietnamese expatriates in Laos.

The event also helped build momentum for the 12th Congress of the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane, scheduled for early November, and the fourth Congress of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, expected to take place in late December.

Le Anh Duc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane and head of the organising board, said the tournament was more than a sport activity. It provided a platform for community members to meet, share experiences and strengthen bonds, thereby promoting national pride and Vietnamese cultural identity.

Eight teams representing hometown clubs and Vietnamese businesses in Laos competed in the tournament. After exciting group-stage and knockout matches, the Hanoi hometown club team won the championship. The Nghe An hometown club team finished second, while the Ha Tinh and Ho Chi Minh City hometown clubs shared third place.

The successful tournament encouraged physical exercise among Vietnamese expatriates in Laos and fostered solidarity ahead of the two upcoming association congresses./.

VNA
#Great National Solidarity Day #pickleball #community pickleball tournament #Vietnamese community in Vientiane #Vietnamese people in Laos Laos Vietnam
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