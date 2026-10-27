Culture - Sports

International stars to headline Vietnam Jazz Heritage Festival 2026

International performers are expected to include Lisa Ono of Japan, DaDaDa and JKC of the Republic of Korea, and Nik West and Raul Mi’Don of the United States. Vietnamese artists will include Yellow Star Bigband, Hoai Sa and Tran Thu Ha.

The Vietnam Jazz Heritage Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, Lam Dong province, from November 6 to 8. (Photo: htv.vn)
The Vietnam Jazz Heritage Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, Lam Dong province, from November 6 to 8. (Photo: htv.vn)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Vietnam Jazz Heritage Festival 2026 is scheduled to take place in Xuan Huong-Da Lat ward, Lam Dong province, from November 6 to 8, bringing together Vietnamese and international artists, the provincial People’s Committee announced on October 26.

The festival will be a highlight of the 11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026, helping promote Da Lat’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Music while boosting tourism and the local cultural industries.

The opening programme will run from 5 pm to 10 pm on November 6 at Lam Vien Square, by Xuan Huong Lake. International performers are expected to include Lisa Ono of Japan, DaDaDa and JKC of the Republic of Korea, and Nik West and Raul Mi’Don of the United States. Vietnamese artists will include Yellow Star Bigband, Hoai Sa and Tran Thu Ha.

Performances will continue from 6 pm to 9 pm on November 7 in front of the April 3 Theatre in Da Lat’s Hoa Binh central area, featuring JKC, DaDaDa, Song Nhu, the Ca Tre band, Mekong Bigband and Yellow Star Bigband.

In addition to public performances, events are planned for invited guests at the Haus Da Lat project on the evening of November 7 and on November 8. Expected performers include Hong Nhung, Nguyen Le Band from France, Musique De Salon, Duc Tri, Lan Nha, Bui Lan Huong and Binh An.

To facilitate travel for participating artists, delegates and visitors, provincial leaders have asked Lien Khuong International Airport to work with airlines to consider increasing flight frequencies and expanding suitable air connections. The airport will also coordinate with relevant agencies on passenger reception and departure arrangements, landscaping and environmental sanitation around the terminal.

The festival is expected to enrich the cultural programme of the Da Lat Flower Festival and strengthen the city’s appeal as a cultural tourism destination.

Dalat Land Investment-Construction-Trading JSC will cover the festival’s organising costs. Relevant departments, local authorities and agencies will coordinate to ensure security, public order, traffic safety, environmental sanitation, healthcare and other logistical arrangements. A low-altitude fireworks show will take place at the opening ceremony and awaits approval from relevant authorities./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #jazz #Vietnam Jazz Heritage Festival #Lam Dong #11th Da Lat Flower Festival 2026 #UNESCO Creative City of Music Lam Dong
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