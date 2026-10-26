Health

Hue Central Hospital sets record with 18-hour preservation of kidney for cross-country transplant

The fifth transplant set a milestone with a cold ischemia time of approximately 18 hours during transport across more than 1,800km.

Hue Central Hospital performs a kidney transplant using LifePort. (Photo published by VNA)
Hue Central Hospital performs a kidney transplant using LifePort. (Photo published by VNA)

Hue (VNA) – Hue Central Hospital in Hue city has successfully performed two consecutive kidney transplants using LifePort kidney transporter, bringing the total number of such procedures at the hospital to five.

Notably, the fifth transplant set a milestone with a cold ischemia time of approximately 18 hours during transport across more than 1,800km.

The milestone was achieved in mid-October, when a medical team from the hospital travelled overnight by car for nine hours from Hue to Gia Lai province to retrieve a kidney from a 22-year-old brain-dead donor at Hung Vuong Gia Lai Hospital.

Following retrieval, the kidney was immediately placed in a LifePort kidney transporter for preservation before being transported by air via Pleiku (Gia Lai) and Tan Son Nhat (Ho Chi Minh City) airports to Hue city. The entire journey took approximately 35 hours and 30 minutes, covering more than 1,800km.

Despite the long journey, the transplanted kidney regained a healthy appearance and began producing urine immediately after blood flow was restored during surgery. The recipient's kidney function has since recovered well and remains stable.

The fourth kidney transplant using LifePort was performed on a 12-year-old boy who received a kidney from a 26-year-old brain-dead donor in Hanoi. The transplanted kidney functioned immediately, producing around 3,000ml of urine in the first 24 hours and subsequently maintaining output of 2,000–2,500ml per day. The child continues to receive close postoperative monitoring and treatment.

Both recipients are recovering well and remain in stable condition.

Hospital leaders said the successful procedures highlighted the importance of LifePort in preserving donated organs, particularly when they must be transported over long distances. The achievements also reflected close coordination among organ donation and transplant networks, retrieval teams, transport providers and surgical specialists./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Hue Central Hospital #kidney transplant #organ donation
Follow VietnamPlus

For a healthy Vietnam

Related News

See more

With the assistance of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery, doctors successfully perform a complex operation (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam advances towards high-quality, specialised healthcare

Recent developments in Hanoi and other localities highlight efforts to develop specialised treatment, standardise professional practices and apply artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced medical techniques, towards a more modern healthcare system.

Collecting a sample from a pediatric patient for influenza testing (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City acute respiratory infections surge over 64%

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC), influenza viruses are are among the fastest-rising pathogens, with 151 positive samples in a single week. Influenza A is the dominant strain, with A/H1N1pdm09 in 116 samples, or nearly 77%.

A doctor at Trung Nguyen Medical Station in Te Lo commune, Phu Tho province, examines a child patient. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho builds hospital culture to improve patient satisfaction

In recent years, alongside efforts to improve the quality of medical examinations and treatment, Phu Tho province’s health sector has focused on creating civilised, friendly hospital environments and strengthening healthcare workers’ sense of responsibility and service-oriented attitudes, with the aim of earning patients’ trust and satisfaction.

An overview of the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra and César Louis-Philip Marseille, Managing Director of VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria and member of the Board of Directors of VAMED+WWH Group of Germany,in Hanoi on October 7. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM suggests studying long-term development of hospital ship model

Vietnam is one of VAMED’s important partners in Southeast Asia. The group plans to invest 1.2 billion EUR in Vietnam over the next five years, creating jobs for thousands of workers and promoting knowledge and technology transfer. It also wishes to expand cooperation through preferential credit projects, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and partnerships with private enterprises; and supply medical products from Austria and Germany for Vietnamese partners.

The Son Tra regional medical centre (Photo: benhviensontra.com.vn)

Da Nang: Satellite hospitals prove effective at grassroots level

The model is an important component of the roadmap to turn Da Nang into a specialised medical centre for the central and Central Highlands regions, with a number of key specialties, in line with the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW dated September 9, 2025, on breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care and improvement of people's health.

Illustrative image (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City digitises 99.4% of hospital records

As of July 2026, 163 of the city's 164 hospitals, or 99.4%, adopted electronic medical records, the report said. About 64% of public hospitals and 65% of private hospitals now run the technology across their entire operations

Yersin International Clinic in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City eyes more foreign medical tourists

Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said a key prerequisite for attracting foreign patients is a strategy to develop centres of medical excellence. He proposed selecting hospitals and specialties with strong expertise for investment towards international standards, particularly in competitive fields such as cardiology, oncology, robotic surgery, assisted reproduction, paediatrics, dentistry, cosmetic medicine, specialised health check-ups, traditional medicine and rehabilitation.