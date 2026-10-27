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Top legislator receives international audit leaders, RoK friendship delegation

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man received leaders of international audit organisations and a delegation from the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association in Hanoi on October 27, discussing international audit cooperation and ways to strengthen Vietnam–Republic of Korea ties.

#National Assembly President #International audit organisations #Audit #Korea-Vietnam Friendship Association #Cooperation
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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26. Photo: VNA

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Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively, said NA President Tran Thanh Man.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (front row, sixth from left) and leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives leaders of international audit organisations

NA President Man called on the State Audit Office of Vietnam to selectively adopt international experience, and draw lessons from its own practical work to share with international partners, thereby making more substantive contributions to the global public audit community.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Chairman of the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives Chairman of Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association

The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.

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