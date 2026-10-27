Vietnam, Dominican Republic seek to advance cooperation agreement between CPV, MIU

Hanoi (VNA) – Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Political Bureau and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Miguel Mejia, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) of the Dominican Republic, who is on a working visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on October 27.

The two sides briefed each other on the situation of their respective parties and countries, reviewed the implementation of the 2023–2028 cooperation agreement between the two parties, and discussed new orientations and measures to further implement the agreement effectively. They also exchanged views on the global situation, the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, as well as issues of mutual concern.

At the talks, the two sides agreed on measures to further strengthen ties between the CPV and the MIU and between Vietnam and the Dominican Republic. They consented to promote exchanges and visits at all levels through the Party, Government and National Assembly channels, as well as people-to-people exchanges.

They also agreed to facilitate trade and investment cooperation in areas with strong potential, including telecommunications, digital transformation, high technology, agriculture and tourism; encourage exchanges and cooperation between friendship organisations, socio-political organisations and localities; and strengthen coordination and mutual support at multilateral political party forums./.