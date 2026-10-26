Politics

Top leader receives Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement delegation

Vietnam values and wishes to further strengthen its friendship and cooperation with the Dominican Republic, the MIU and political forces in the country, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Miguel Mejia, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic at their meeting in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Miguel Mejia, Secretary General of the United Left Movement (MIU) Party of the Dominican Republic at their meeting in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received a high-ranking delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party, led by its General Secretary Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on October 26.

The delegation is on a working visit to Vietnam from October 25 to 29.

At the reception, General Secretary and President Lam welcomed Mejia’s return visit to Vietnam and spoke highly of the positive results achieved in relations between the two Parties and the two countries in recent time. He expressed sincere thanks to the MIU and Mejia personally for the solidarity and valuable support extended to the Party and people of Vietnam, as well as to the country's previous leaders.

The top Vietnamese leader particularly acknowledged and highly appreciated the significant contributions made by Mejia and the MIU to the restoration and preservation of the monument dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in the Dominican capital city of Santo Domingo, as well as their effective support for promoting trade and investment cooperation between the two nations.

Affirming that Vietnam values and wishes to further strengthen its friendship and cooperation with the Dominican Republic, the MIU and political forces in the country, he called on the two Parties to effectively implement their cooperation agreement for the 2023–2028 period, contributing to bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, tourism and agriculture.

He also proposed that Mejia and the MIU continue to serve as a bridge for Vietnamese businesses seeking to conduct business and invest in the Dominican Republic, while helping Dominican enterprises connect with the Vietnamese market and companies.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader extended his sincere regards to Dominican President Luis Abinader Corona.

Expressing his honour and pleasure at returning to Vietnam, Mejia voiced his confidence that with its new development vision, the Vietnamese people, under the leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary and President Lam, would achieve further significant successes and continue to make strong progress in the new era.

Mejia affirmed that the MIU attaches great importance to and wishes to continuously consolidate its traditional friendship with the CPV and will continue to promote measures to comprehensively and effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the two Parties and strengthen Dominican Republic–Vietnam relations through various channels and across different fields.

These efforts, he said, will help promote the rapid, sustainable and substantive development of bilateral cooperation, for the benefit of the two countries' people, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in their respective regions and the world at large.

He also underscored the importance of strengthening solidarity, exchanging experience and enhancing coordination among left-wing and progressive forces amid significant changes in the international and regional situation.

Both host and guest agreed to further coordination in promoting the exchange of delegations and political dialogue at all levels between the two Parties and countries; strengthen mutual understanding and political trust between the MIU and other major political parties in the Dominican Republic, and the CPV; and closely coordinate in external information and communications, as well at multilateral forums for political parties./.

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