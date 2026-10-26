Politics

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wraps up official visit to Vietnam

In its foreign policy, Vietnam consistently propels relations with traditional friends, including Poland, a top priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

PM Le Minh Hung (R) meets with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung (R) meets with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his entourage left Hanoi on October 26 evening, concluding a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.

During the visit, PM Tusk laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam hosted a reception for the Polish PM.

PM Hung hosted the official welcome; held talks, a press briefing and banquet for PM Tusk. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and addressed the Vietnam-Poland Business Conference.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man also met with PM Tusk.

During talks and meetings, the Vietnamese leaders welcomed PM Tusk on his visit to Vietnam again and affirmed that Vietnam and Poland are traditional friends with good friendship and multifaceted cooperation tested over more than 76 years of history.

In its foreign policy, Vietnam consistently propels relations with traditional friends, including Poland, a top priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe, they said, adding that the Polish PM’s visit holds significance and opens a new cooperation phase in bilateral ties.

PM Tusk said he is glad to return after 16 years and praised Vietnam’s economic, social and diplomatic progress, calling its growth a global model built on diligence, creativity and intellect. He said Vietnam is Poland’s leading partner in Southeast Asian and one of its most important in Asia. The two countries share similarities and are both proud to have risen after war through efforts to rebuild and develop their countries that have won the world’s admiration.

The leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and global and regional issues, and welcomed strong cooperation across all areas, especially in politics and diplomacy, with high political trust.

Two-way trade approached 4 billion USD in 2025, up 14.8% from 2024, but both sides described the level modest relative to potential and agreed to push it to 6 billion USD by 2030.

Vietnam thanked Poland for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and asked it to press remaining EU parliaments to follow suit, urge the European Commission to lift the yellow card warning on Vietnamese seafood, and help Vietnamese agricultural, forestry, seafood, wood, apparel and footwear products to penetrate deeper into the EU market.

Both sides agreed to expand national defence-security ties, cooperation against transnational crime and cybersecurity, and work on energy, especially renewables; science – technology, education, culture, sports, tourism, agriculture, health, climate response, and green transition. They also agreed to facilitate travel for citizens from both nations.

They adopted a Joint Statement on the establishment of Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership and a 2026-2030 Action Plan to deepen it, citing a shared vision and determination to make the bilateral ties more comprehensive and substantive.

In Hoi An ward of central Da Nang city, PM Tusk laid flowers at a monument to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, known locally as Kazik, for his work on conserving and restoring cultural and historical relics, including Hoi An ancient town and My Son Sanctuary. He toured the ancient town and met residents and tourists, and had previously walked the Hanoi’s Old Quarter to experience local life, culture and food./.

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