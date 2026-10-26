Vietnam extends congratulations to Austria on 71st National Day

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s leaders on October 26 sent messages of congratulations to their Austrian counterparts on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the country’s National Day.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam cabled a congratulatory message to Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen; and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extended congratulations to Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.



Meanwhile, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man sent similar messages to Walter Rosenkranz, President of Austria’s National Council (lower house), and Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, President of the Federal Council (upper house).



On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung sent a congratulatory message to his Austrian counterpart Beate Meinl-Reisinger./.

VNA