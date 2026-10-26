Vietnam, Poland issue joint statement on establishment of strategic partnership

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Poland on October 26 issued a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic parntership on the occasion of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s official visit to Vietnam.

The following is the full text of the joint statement.



JOINT STATEMENT

ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

BETWEEN THE SOCIALIST REPUBLIC OF VIET NAM AND

THE REPUBLIC OF POLAND

At the invitation of H.E. Mr. Lê Minh Hưng, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, H.E. Mr. Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland, paid an official visit to Viet Nam from 24 to 26 October 2026.

Both leaders highlighted that, since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1950, Viet Nam and Poland have developed friendly, multifaceted cooperation based on trust, equality, and mutual respect.

Recognizing the achievements of over 75 years of bilateral relations and their strong potential for further development, the two Prime Ministers agreed to upgrade Viet Nam–Poland relations to a Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both nations.



1. Prime Ministers emphasized that mutual interests, and respect, along with historical ties, are at the centre of the growing bilateral partnership. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in areas that bring tangible benefits to both nations and contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity.



Political relations



2. Both leaders stressed the need to maintain regular contacts at high-level and across all levels and channels in order to strengthen bilateral political dialogue and develop mutually beneficial initiatives.



3. Viet Nam and Poland expressed satisfaction with reciprocal exchanges and cooperation between parliamentary representatives, including visits and joint activities by the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.



4. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation between local authorities and promote people-to-people exchanges, while encouraging the establishment of cooperation framework between localities relevant agencies and organizations of the two countries, in accordance with the respective laws and regulations of each country.



Economic and Trade Cooperation



5. Identifying economic exchange, trade and investments as pillars of bilateral relations, both sides declared readiness to further deepen cooperation, by reducing non-tariff trade barriers, including sanitary and phytosanitary, enhancing customs services’ cooperation and facilitating greater access for each other's goods to their respective markets with a view to fostering a balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial trade structure. To this end, both Leaders encouraged relevant authorities to hold meetings of the Vietnamese-Polish Working Group on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture at least every two years, with the next meeting to be held by April 2027.



6. Both sides affirmed the need for full and effective implementation of the European Union - Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement to unlock its potential for mutual benefit. Special emphasis shall be placed on modern advanced technologies, industry, agriculture, consumer goods, and services.



Security and Defence



7. Both leaders agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, including through the exchange of experience, defence industry cooperation, trade in defence equipment, and training exchanges for officers and other military personnel, in line with each side’s needs and capabilities. They also agreed to enhance cooperation in multilateral frameworks, including in UN peacekeeping operations.



8. Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in combating crime, including transnational crime, cyber scams, high-tech crime, drug-related crime, including the trafficking of precursors and chemical substances used in the production of synthetic drugs, and the exchange of expertise, illegal immigration, human trafficking, money laundering and security of critical infrastructure, as well as promoting information exchange and cooperation on issues affecting information integrity and societal resilience, in accordance with the laws of each country.



Education, Science, Technology, Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges.



9. Both sides agreed to strengthen educational cooperation between the two countries, including through the conclusion of cooperation agreements, the exchange of experience among universities, research institutes, experts and students, and the teaching of Vietnamese and Polish at universities.



10. Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, research, innovation and digital transformation.



11. Both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in health and pharmaceuticals, particularly through enhanced cooperation between their respective regulatory authorities, aimed at the effective and timely promotion of joint research and innovation projects.



12. Both sides shared their commitment to create favourable conditions for promoting deeper mutual understanding between the two nations and to enhance cooperation between cultural institutions as well as to enhance cooperation in the fields of sports and tourism in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the relevant Ministries.



13. Both sides emphasized the need to facilitate people-to-people exchanges and welcomed the commencement of direct flight connections between the two countries operated by LOT Polish Airlines.



14. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening coordination to facilitate the residence, employment and study of Vietnamese citizens in Poland and Polish citizens in Viet Nam, enabling them to contribute to the socio-economic development of their respective countries and serve as a bridge for promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



15. Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations of the agreement amending and supplementing the Agreement on transferring and readmitting citizens of both States and underlined the importance of its swift signature.



Regional and Global Cooperation



16. Both sides underscored the central role of the United Nations and the importance of maintaining the international order based on UN Charter and international law.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk view a photo exhibition on bilateral cooperation organised by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA). (Photo: VNA)



17. Both sides agreed to enhance exchanges in regional and multilateral formats and to deepen cooperation within the EU-Viet Nam relations amid the upgrade of these relations to comprehensive strategic partnership level.



18. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation within the framework of Poland-ASEAN relations following the accession of Poland to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in South-East Asia (TAC), as well as within the ASEAN–EU framework. Viet Nam welcomed and supported Poland’s efforts to deepen its cooperation and engagement with ASEAN.



19. Both sides emphasized the need for establishing a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. These include non-use of force or threat of force, respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of all nations, and resolution of disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law.



20. Both sides reaffirmed their support for the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), and emphasized that it sets out the comprehensive legal framework governing all activities in the oceans and seas. Both countries supported the peaceful settlement of disputes and firmly opposed any threat or use of force contrary to international law. Both countries also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, in the South China Sea and throughout the world. Both countries expressed support for regional efforts to build an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in conformity with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.



Implementation and Monitoring



21. To implement the Strategic Partnership, both sides agreed to a Joint Action Plan for 2026-2030.



22. Prime Minister Donald Tusk thanked Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and the people of Vietnam for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation and he invited Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng to visit Poland.

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