Politics

Vietnamese, Polish PMs seek ways to boost all-round cooperation

On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two leaders noted that bilateral trade reached nearly 4 billion USD in 2025, up 14.8% from 2024. While welcoming the growth, they said the figure remained modest and fell short of the two sides’ potential and expectations. They agreed to work together to raise bilateral trade to 6 billion USD by 2030.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk had talks in Hanoi on October 26, during which they agreed on measures to bolster bilateral cooperation in various fields.

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam and Poland are traditional friends with strong ties of friendship and multifaceted cooperation, forged over more than 76 years. He said Vietnam always remembers and is grateful for the valuable support and assistance extended by the Polish Government and people during Vietnam’s struggle for independence and national reunification, as well as in its current process of renewal and socio-economic development.

He stressed that Vietnam consistently pursues a foreign policy of strengthening relations with traditional friends, including Poland, one of Vietnam’s top-priority partners in Central and Eastern Europe. He noted that PM Tusk’s visit is of great significance, opening a new phase in bilateral cooperation.

PM Tusk said he has witnessed Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic and diplomatic achievements and admired its rapid economic growth, describing the country as a global example of development driven by diligence, creativity and intellect.

The Polish PM affirmed that Vietnam is Poland’s leading partner in Southeast Asia and one of its most important partners in Asia.

He congratulated Vietnam on its major achievements in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) process, its maintenance of socio-political stability and its growing international role.

He expressed confidence that Vietnam will achieve the development goals set by the 14th National Party Congress, including its target of double-digit growth in the coming years. Poland attaches importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam and wishes to advance ties in a practical and effective manner, improve the quality of cooperation and tap into the complementary strengths of the two economies, he said.

The two PMs had a comprehensive discussion on the situation in their respective countries, bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues of mutual concern. They welcomed the strong progress in bilateral cooperation across all fields, particularly the strengthened political and diplomatic ties and high level of political trust.

The two sides agreed to continue deepening political trust and maintaining regular exchanges of delegations and contacts at all levels, especially high-level ones. They also agreed to promote cooperation through all channels and effectively implement the outcomes of visits, while enhancing the effectiveness of existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

In particular, they pledged to resume meetings of the Vietnam-Poland Intergovernmental Committee for Economic Cooperation and maintain regular deputy foreign minister-level political consultations.

On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two leaders noted that bilateral trade reached nearly 4 billion USD in 2025, up 14.8% from 2024. While welcoming the growth, they said the figure remained modest and fell short of the two sides’ potential and expectations. They agreed to work together to raise bilateral trade to 6 billion USD by 2030.

vnanet_potal-thu-tuong-le-minh-hung-va-thu-tuong-ba-lan-donald-tusk-hoi-dam-9111991.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26
﻿(Photo: VNA)

The two countries should make full use of their respective positions as gateways to the EU and ASEAN markets. They agreed to create favourable conditions for businesses from both countries to enter each other’s markets, particularly in railways, aerospace, information technology, cybersecurity, processing and manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

The two PMs stressed the importance of developing flagship “lighthouse” projects in each country, with FPT Software’s investment in Poland cited as a clear example. Both sides welcomed LOT Polish Airlines’ resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

PM Hung thanked Poland for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and called on it to continue advocating for the remaining EU member states to ratify the agreement as soon as possible, helping establish a transparent and stable business environment for enterprises on both sides.

He urged Poland to support the European Commission in removing the “yellow card” imposed on Vietnamese seafood exports. He called for greater promotion of Vietnamese products in which the country has strengths and for which Poland has demand, including agricultural, forestry and fishery products, seafood, wooden furniture, textiles and garments, and footwear, and for facilitating their deeper penetration into the EU market.

The two leaders agreed to step up cooperation in defence and security, the fight against transnational crime, cybersecurity, energy, particularly renewable energy, science and technology, education and training, culture, sports, tourism, agriculture, healthcare, climate change response and green transition. They also agreed to facilitate travel between the two countries for their citizens.

On local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, PM Hung said he hopes Poland will continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people to settle with confidence, integrate and make positive contributions to Poland’s development, while serving as a bridge between the two peoples.

PM Tusk thanked Vietnam for building and maintaining a memorial to architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, known as Kazik, who made important contributions to the preservation of cultural heritage in Hue, My Son and Hoi An.

Both sides welcomed efforts to promote cooperation among localities of the two countries, contributing to stronger exchanges, mutual understanding and closer ties between the two peoples.

On regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed that all disputes should be settled by peaceful means in accordance with the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, including respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, non-use or threat of use of force, and due consideration of the legitimate interests of the parties concerned.

The two PMs affirmed that they will continue close coordination and mutual support at international forums and organisations, particularly the United Nations, ASEAN-EU and ASEM.

Regarding the East Sea issue, they reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight. They supported the settlement of disputes by peaceful means in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two sides recognised the importance of fully and effectively implementing the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and of soon reaching an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).

Following the talks, the two sides agreed to adopt a joint statement establishing the Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership and an action plan to strengthen the Vietnam-Poland partnership for 2026-2030.

On the occasion, PM Tusk invited PM Hung to pay an official visit to Poland soon. The host proposed that the two sides arrange the visit at a mutually convenient time./.

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