Vietnam, Poland elevate ties to Strategic Partnership

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Historic milestones in Vietnam’s relations with EU, Belgium
The official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, from October 21 to 24, delivered substantial, wide-ranging results at three levels: EU institutions, Belgium’s federal government and its regions.
Top leader’s visits to EU, Belgium yield practical outcomes
The recently concluded official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, have yielded significant and tangible results.
Belgium’s approval of EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement welcomed
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam welcomed Belgium’s approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement during his meeting with Belgian parliamentary leaders on October 23, as part of his official visit to the European country.
Vietnam strengthens ties with Belgium’s Wallonia, Flanders
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for stronger cooperation with Belgium’s Wallonia and Flanders regions, particularly in investment, technology and green transition.
Artisan keeps Kim Lan pottery tradition alive
A flame can fire a piece of pottery. But keeping a traditional craft alive through the years takes another kind of fire: passion and dedication. For more than 35 years, Meritorious Artisan Dao Viet Binh has devoted himself to working with clay, glaze and fire, tirelessly preserving the heritage of Kim Lan’s thousand-year-old pottery village. His efforts have focused on safeguarding the traditions passed down by his ancestors and bringing that heritage to a wider audience.
Turning vision into action: Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Europe
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for translating strategic vision and political determination into practical cooperation to deepen Vietnam–EU and Vietnam–Belgium ties, while highlighting the importance of connecting overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and expertise with the country's development needs.
Vietnam, Belgium reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties during talks in Brussels on October 23.
Polish Prime Minister visits Hoi An Ancient Town
On October 24, as part of his official visit to Vietnam, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level Polish delegation visited Hoi An Ancient Town in the central city of Da Nang.
Top Vietnamese leader meets with Belgian King and Queen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse met with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels on October 23 morning (local time) during their ongoing official visit to Belgium.
Vietnam moves to unlock data’s economic value
Every day, millions of new data records are generated by hospitals, businesses, agencies and digital platforms.
Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts
Traditional craft materials and techniques are being given a fresh, more contemporary look - younger, more modern and closer to everyday life. In Hanoi, a new contemporary handicraft art space at 61 Trang Tien Street is creating a platform where traditional crafts, creative ideas and the public can come together.
Polish Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Da Nang on the evening of October 23, beginning his official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.
Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation
Vietnam and the European Commission (EC) signed a Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22, as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to the European Union (EU).
Vietnam to make more active, responsible contributions to UN efforts: PM
Vietnam will keep making active, responsible contributions to United Nations (UN) efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on October 23, ahead of UN Day on October 24.
Top leader holds talks with European Council President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has held talks with European Council President António Costa as part of his official visit to the European Union.
Vietnam, EU agree to deepen trade cooperation
During his official visit to the European Union, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22.
Vietnam-Belgium science cooperation delivers practical results
From laboratories to healthcare facilities, scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium is turning research into practical applications, strengthening research capacity and developing solutions that benefit the public.
Buffalo-soul ritual keeps tradition alive in Lai Chau
As part of the 2026 Lu Ethnic Culture Festival, themed “Colours of Lu Ethnic Culture”, Khun Ha commune in the northwestern province of Lai Chau province re-enacted the Su Khon Khoai festival. Its highlight, a buffalo soul worship ritual, expresses gratitude to the animals for their hard work, hopes for good harvests and prosperity, and helps preserve the Lu community’s spiritual traditions.
Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation
Cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is expanding beyond trade, with new opportunities emerging in high-tech manufacturing, science and technology. While the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has boosted trade and investment, science and technology are expected to open new avenues for closer ties.
Vietnam claims first gold medal at Asian Para Games 2026
Do Thanh Hai won Vietnam’s first gold medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games after triumphing in the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 final on October 21.