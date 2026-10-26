☕ Afternoon briefing on October 26



Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Reducing administrative procedures related to the management and use of weapons, explosives and support tools must be accompanied by the ability to control those involved and their circulation, stated General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at a group discussion on October 26 as part of the 16th National Assembly’s second session.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)

The discussion focused on a draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Support Tools and the Law on Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue, and a draft Law on the Protection of Important Works Related to National Security. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk had talks in Hanoi on October 26, during which they agreed on measures to bolster bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)

PM Hung affirmed that Vietnam and Poland are traditional friends with strong ties of friendship and multifaceted cooperation, forged over more than 76 years. He said Vietnam always remembers and is grateful for the valuable support and assistance extended by the Polish Government and people during Vietnam’s struggle for independence and national reunification, as well as in its current process of renewal and socio-economic development. Read full story



- Vietnam and Poland have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, opening up a new chapter in their longstanding friendship and cooperation.



The announcement was made by Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at a press briefing following their talks at the Government headquarters in Hanoi on October 26. Read full story



- With abundant wind resources and a strong offshore oil and gas industry, Vietnam is stepping up cooperation with Norway in technology, investment and supply chains, opening up greater opportunities for offshore wind power development.



Vietnam is working towards the targets set in the revised Power Development Plan VIII of 6,000 MW of installed capacity by 2030 and 17,000 MW by 2035. Read full story



- Vietnamese cellist Dinh Hoai Xuan will perform alongside world-renowned cello virtuoso Mischa Maisky at the 13th Cello Fundamento concert, scheduled for November 2 at Ho Guom Opera in Hanoi.



Maisky, who is based in Belgium, will be joined by pianist Lily Maisky, his daughter, and French violinist Nicolas Dautricourt. Read full story



- The Saigon Professional Chefs Guild won the overall championship at Battle of the Chefs 2026 in Malaysia while Vietnamese chefs collected 102 medals, including 28 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze.



More than 50 chefs and coaches from the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, the Vietnam Chefs Federation and the Vietnam Pastry Alliance competed in various categories at the event that took place at SPICE Arena in Penang, Malaysia, from October 21 to 24. Read full story



- Hue Central Hospital in Hue city has successfully performed two consecutive kidney transplants using LifePort kidney transporter, bringing the total number of such procedures at the hospital to five.

Hue Central Hospital performs a kidney transplant using LifePort. (Photo published by VNA)

Notably, the fifth transplant set a milestone with a cold ischemia time of approximately 18 hours during transport across more than 1,800km. Read full story



- The 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival opened in Dong Van commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang, on the evening of October 25, highlighting local natural beauty and ethnic cultures while promoting tourism in the Dong Van Karst Plateau.

A performance at the opening ceremony of the 12th Buckwheat Flower Festival in Tuyen Quang on October 25, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The opening ceremony featured performances by professional artists and local artisans, blending traditional culture with contemporary art to showcase the landscapes, people and cultural identities of ethnic communities in Vietnam’s northernmost region./. Read full story