Politics

Key CPV leader receives young officials of Cambodian People’s Party

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently attach importance to and prioritise the development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), Vietnamese officials and the Cambodian People’s Party delegation pose for a group photo in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), Vietnamese officials and the Cambodian People’s Party delegation pose for a group photo in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received a delegation of young officials from the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) in Hanoi on October 26, discussing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two parties.

The delegation, led by Kem Sambath, a member of the CPP Central Committee and Deputy Head of its External Relations Commission, is in Vietnam from October 19 to 30 for a programme of thematic study and exchanges.

Welcoming the delegation, Standing Member Tu praised the two parties’ cooperation in organising the 2026 programme, describing it as a concrete step to implement agreements reached by their senior leaders and strengthen connections between younger generations of Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders.

He reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently attach importance to and prioritise the development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

Amid complex and unpredictable regional and global developments, strengthening political trust, coordination and mutual support between the two parties and countries is essential to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for national construction and protection of each side, he stressed.

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Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the meeting with young officials from the Cambodian People’s Party in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the CPP, headed by President Hun Sen, the government administration led by Prime Minister Hun Manet and with support from its people, Cambodia will continue to achieve progress across sectors and become increasingly prosperous.

The host also highly valued the practical content of the exchange programme, which covers Party building, State governance and socio-economic development, saying Vietnam is ready to share its experience in reform, apparatus reorganisation towards greater efficiency and effectiveness, authority decentralisation and enhancement of officials' quality.

Looking towards Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Year 2027, which will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967), he expressed confidence that the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two peoples will continue to deepen, particularly among younger generations.

For his part, Kem Sambath congratulated Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements and voiced his belief that the country will fulfil its development goals.

Sambath said the delegation has learned valuable experience in Party building, State governance, national defence – security safeguarding, science – technology promotion, and socio-economic development. They have also gained deeper understanding of the traditional solidarity between the two nations, which he described as a valuable shared legacy.

He expressed profound gratitude for the assistance provided by the Vietnamese Party, State, military and people to Cambodia over the years, particularly in helping the Cambodian people escape from the genocidal regime.

He emphasised the responsibility of younger generations, including young leaders of both countries, for preserving and reinforcing bilateral solidarity.

He also pledged that the delegation will apply the lessons learned in ways suited to Cambodia’s circumstances and contribute more to Party building and socio-economic development in the country.

The official affirmed that the CPP’s young leaders will actively help prepare and organise activities marking the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations in 2027, contributing to the sustainable development of ties between the two parties and countries./.

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