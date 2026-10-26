National Assembly President meets with Polish Prime Minister

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 26.



Welcoming the Polish PM, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on October 24-26, NA President Man expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the guest’s meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and talks with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



He affirmed that Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively.



According to him, Vietnam is accelerating efforts to improve its legal system, ensure effective administrative restructuring, renew its development model and enhance economic competitiveness, with the aim of achieving rapid and sustainable national development. Through its legislative and oversight functions, the National Assembly will help create a favourable and transparent investment and business environment, improve policy implementation and strengthen the confidence of domestic and foreign businesses, laying the foundation for long-term cooperation with Poland.



The top legislator noted with pleasure that the Vietnam-Poland relationship is at its best to date, providing an important basis for the two countries to enter a new phase of development together.



Building on their newly established Strategic Partnership, NA President Man proposed that the two sides focus on implementing the 2026–2030 Action Plan with concrete objectives. Maintaining effective high-level exchange mechanisms and implementing bilateral agreements will be essential to ensuring the sustainable, long-term development of bilateral ties.



He called for stronger economic cooperation based on supply chain integration and investment, with a focus on attracting Polish investment in sectors where Poland has strengths and that align with Vietnam’s development needs.



The target of raising bilateral trade to 6 billion USD should be pursued by establishing mechanisms to support businesses and creating a safe and transparent investment environment, he said, noting this would help Vietnam become an important link in regional and global supply chains, while serving as a strategic gateway for Polish companies seeking more convenient and effective access to ASEAN markets.



The two countries should prioritise breakthrough sectors such as high technology, renewable energy, biotechnology and digital transformation. Greater cooperation in transport infrastructure, logistics and the marine economy will also provide an important foundation for stronger connectivity between the two countries and between Vietnam and the wider ASEAN region, he stated.



The host thanked the Polish parliament for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and called on Poland to work with the remaining EU member states to accelerate ratification so that the agreement can enter into force. He also encouraged Polish businesses to invest in Vietnam’s pharmaceutical industry, green energy, infrastructure and logistics.



In science, technology and innovation, the NA President suggested greater support for Vietnamese businesses in capacity building, technology transfer and cooperation in pharmaceuticals, digital transformation and high-quality agriculture. He also called for closer collaboration in transport infrastructure, logistics and the marine economy.



He expressed a desire to expand cultural and educational cooperation, welcomed Poland’s decision to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students, and called for visa facilitation to promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges.



To ensure that parliamentary cooperation keeps pace with the development needs of both countries, NA President Man proposed more exchanges between the leadership of the two legislatures, specialised committees, friendship parliamentary groups, women parliamentarians and young lawmakers, as well as greater sharing of experience in building a rule-of-law state.



He called on both sides to coordinate closely at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership Meeting (ASEP), and asked PM Tusk to convey an invitation to leaders of the Polish parliament to visit Vietnam at a convenient time.



For his part, PM Tusk reaffirmed Poland’s strong regard for its relationship with Vietnam, saying bilateral cooperation had considerable untapped potential.



He stressed the need to translate the Strategic Partnership into joint projects, with clear priorities set out in the 2026–2030 Action Plan signed by the two sides during the visit. He called on Vietnam’s National Assembly to support the sharing of priorities across areas of cooperation so that both countries could focus their efforts effectively.



PM Tusk noted that the Poland-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group had made significant contributions to strengthening ties between the two legislatures. He particularly emphasised the importance of cooperation in education and training, scientific research and technology transfer among universities, research institutes and businesses in the two countries.



He also shared his personal view that people-to-people exchanges, tourism and educational cooperation provided a solid foundation for the continued development of bilateral relations.



Regarding specific areas of cooperation, PM Tusk expressed Poland’s interest in expanding collaboration with Vietnam in culture, education and training, security, defence and space cooperation. He also called for stronger links between businesses and vocational training institutions to develop a workforce that meets practical needs.



He voiced support for closer cooperation between the two parliaments to facilitate exchanges of experience and support joint projects. He agreed on the importance of parliamentary cooperation in advancing high-level agreements, linking legislative experience-sharing with oversight of implementation and translating cooperation orientations into concrete results that deliver tangible benefits for people and businesses.



The Polish PM spoke highly of the Vietnamese community in Poland, describing it as a community welcomed by Polish people, well integrated into society and serving as a bridge between the two countries.



He pledged to work with the remaining EU member states to hasten ratification of EVIPA and to encourage the European Commission to consider lifting its yellow card warning regarding illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing against Vietnamese seafood./.

VNA