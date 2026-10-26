Congratulations to Brazilian President on re-election

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 26 sent congratulatory messages to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of Brazil for the 2027-2031 term./.
See more
National conference maps out comprehensive diplomacy at new height
Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the Party and State leader wants comprehensive diplomacy at a new height that matches Vietnam’s historical and cultural stature and standing. That is a task of the entire political system, not just the diplomatic sector.
Lawmakers call for clear licensing authority in national security works protection corridors
Deputies largely agreed with the draft law on protecting key works linked to national security, saying it addresses shortcomings in identifying works requiring protection, responds to rapid technological advances and clarifies the responsibilities of relevant forces in safeguarding national security infrastructure.
Vietnam extends congratulations to Austria on 71st National Day
Vietnam’s leaders on October 26 sent messages of congratulations to their Austrian counterparts on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the country’s National Day.
Key CPV leader receives young officials of Cambodian People’s Party
Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently attach importance to and prioritise the development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.
☕ Afternoon briefing on October 26
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam, Poland issue joint statement on establishment of strategic partnership
Vietnam and Poland on October 26 issued a joint statement on the establishment of a strategic parntership.
Vietnamese, Polish PMs seek ways to boost all-round cooperation
On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two leaders noted that bilateral trade reached nearly 4 billion USD in 2025, up 14.8% from 2024. While welcoming the growth, they said the figure remained modest and fell short of the two sides’ potential and expectations. They agreed to work together to raise bilateral trade to 6 billion USD by 2030.
Administrative streamlining in management of weapons, explosives must go with safety controls: top leader
The abolition of business licences for support tools must be linked to checks on the conditions that remain mandatory, Party General Secretary and President To Lam said, explaining that these are specialised goods with particular characteristics, and misuse or use by unauthorised persons could have extremely serious consequences.
Vietnam, Poland establish Strategic Partnership
Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation will become a new pillar of the Strategic Partnership, supported by stronger research, training and technology transfer links among universities, research institutes and businesses.
NA deputies propose adding enforcement measures to administrative penalties
The revised Law on Handling of Administrative Violations comprises six chapters and 128 articles. It proposes extending the statute of limitations for penalties to two or three years in certain sectors, raising maximum fines from 1 billion VND (over 38,000 USD) to 1.5 billion VND for individuals and from 2 billion VND to 3 billion VND for organisations, and specifying maximum fines for individual sectors.
PM Le Minh Hung hosts welcome ceremony for Polish counterpart
PM Donald Tusk’s official visit is an important event that offers favourable conditions for elevating bilateral ties to a new level after more than 75 years of diplomatic relations. It demonstrates the Polish Government’s high regard for Vietnam, one of Poland’s priority partners in the Indo-Pacific region and a leading partner in ASEAN.
Deputies to discuss draft Data Security Law on October 26
The bill aims to institutionalise the Party’s guidelines on safeguarding the Fatherland in cyberspace and developing the digital economy. It identifies data security as an urgent requirement that must be upheld throughout the national digital transformation process.
☀️ Morning digest on October 26
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Vietnam, EU and Belgium seek deeper, practical cooperation
The official visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to the European Union (EU) and Belgium reaffirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification in a new era – that of nation’s rise.
NA President sets ‘three no’s’ for APEC 2027 projects
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man inspected key projects, including the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, provincial road DT.975, the first section of the urban railway, APEC Boulevard and the APEC Convention Centre.
Top leader’s visits elevate ties with Denmark, EU and Belgium: FM
The visits hold a great significance, reflecting Vietnam’s high regard for its European partners as well as their respect for Vietnam. They also help consolidate Vietnam’s foreign relations, expand its network of trusted partners, and strengthen the country’s ties with Europe at both bilateral and regional levels.
Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Kazakhstan on Republic Day
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam sent a congratulatory message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on October 25 on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day.
General Secretary and President To Lam wraps up official visit to EU, Belgium
During the official visit to the EU, General Secretary and President Lam held talks with European Council President Costa and met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among other engagements. At the meetings, both sides welcomed the positive momentum in Vietnam-EU relations, particularly since the two sides upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January.
Joint Statement on outcome of top Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Belgium
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Belgium inform that the two sides have agreed on the Joint Statement on the outcome of the official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium from October 23-24 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.
Vietnam, Workers’ Party of Belgium seek to strengthen ties
Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung said Vietnam wishes to strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation with political parties in Europe, including the PTB.