Politics

Vietnam treasures ties with Poland: Top leader

Vietnam is a leading partner of Poland in Southeast Asia and one of its most important partners in Asia, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at their meeting in Hanoi on October 26. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at their meeting in Hanoi on October 26. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further consolidate and deepen its relations with Poland, a traditional and trusted friend and one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Central and Eastern Europe, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on October 26.

Welcoming Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi, the top Vietnamese leader described his visit as an important milestone that opens a new phase in bilateral relations towards greater stability, depth and substance. He affirmed that Vietnam always cherishes, remembers and sincerely appreciates the valuable and effective material and spiritual support extended by the Polish people during Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence and its ongoing national construction and development. He also congratulated Poland on its development achievements in recent years under PM Tusk’s leadership.

Over more than 75 years of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Poland have built a foundation of lasting friendship, strong political trust and close ties between their people. The two countries share many common interests and have complementary development potential, providing a solid basis for further comprehensive cooperation and enabling Poland to serve as an important gateway for Vietnam to strengthen its engagement with Europe.

Welcoming the outcomes of PM Tusk's talks between his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung, General Secretary and President Lam underscored the significance of the two countries’ decision to upgrade their ties to a Strategic Partnership, creating a new framework and impetus for broader cooperation.

He called on both sides to effectively implement reached agreements, focusing on areas where they have needs and strengths in line with their respective development goals.

He also stressed the need to strengthen political trust and maintain regular high-level and other-level delegation exchanges through all Party, State, Government and parliamentary channels to enhance coordination and substantive discussions on issues of mutual concern.

In economic, trade and investment cooperation, the Vietnamese leader urged the two sides to seize every opportunity to achieve breakthroughs and work towards raising bilateral trade to 6 billion USD at an early date in a balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial manner. He encouraged Poland to become Central and Eastern Europe’s leading investor in Vietnam.

He said that Vietnam stands ready to facilitate Polish businesses’ long-term investment and operations in the country, particularly in sectors where Poland has strengths, including processing and manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, environmental protection, minerals, transport, logistics and modern infrastructure development.

He also called for expanded cooperation in seaport development, maritime logistics, shipbuilding, marine science and marine environmental protection, alongside stronger maritime workforce training and exchanges of experience in marine economic management.

In defence and security, the two sides should promote practical and effective cooperation and explore opportunities in the defence industry and defence and security-related products, in line with each country’s needs, conditions and policies, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the regions and the world.

General Secretary and President Lam highlighted science and technology and innovation as priority areas, particularly those with strong potential and high added value, such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, cybersecurity and biotechnology. He expressed a desire to expand cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, microbiology, and drug research and development.

He called on Poland to increase scholarships for Vietnamese students and postgraduate researchers, particularly in basic sciences, engineering, high technology, logistics, digital transformation, medicine and pharmacy, maritime affairs and the defence industry. He also stressed the importance of people-to-people exchanges and cooperation in culture, sports and education to build on the traditional friendship and foster greater understanding and closer ties, especially among younger generations.

The Vietnamese leader urged both sides to facilitate travel, residence, study and work for the Vietnamese community in Poland and the Polish community in Vietnam, helping them stabilise their lives, contribute to their host countries’ socio-economic development and serve as important bridges connecting the two peoples.

For his part, PM Tusk expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam after 16 years, saying he had witnessed the country’s remarkable economic, social and diplomatic achievements and admired its rapid economic growth. He described Vietnam as a leading partner of Poland in Southeast Asia and one of its most important partners in Asia.

He said that he and the Polish people held special affection for Vietnam and its people, and expressed deep respect for the Vietnamese nation’s resilience in defending and building the country. PM Tusk noted that Vietnam and Poland share many similarities, as both take pride in their resilience and efforts to rebuild and develop their nations post war, achieving results recognised by the international community.

He expressed strong agreement with the top Vietnamese leader’s proposals and affirmed that his government would work closely with Vietnam to promptly implement agreements reached during the visit, particularly in areas with significant cooperation potential and scope for breakthroughs such as economy and trade, science and technology, defence and security, industry, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism and AI.

Both sides welcomed the resumption of direct flights between the two countries by Polish airline LOT, describing it as an important step towards promoting people-to-people exchanges, tourism, trade and bilateral investment. They expressed confidence that more Polish people would visit Vietnam to explore the country, experience its culture and seek cooperation opportunities.

Speaking highly of the Vietnamese community in Poland, PM Tusk described its members as hardworking and industrious people who have made positive contributions to Poland’s socio-economic development. He affirmed that Poland respects the Vietnamese community, recognising its important contributions to the country’s economy, culture and society, as well as its role in strengthening the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries' people.

He thanked Vietnam for building and maintaining a memorial to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, known as Kazik, who made important contributions to the preservation of cultural heritage in Hue, My Son and Hoi An. The two sides also welcomed efforts to promote cooperation between localities of the two countries, helping deepen exchanges and ties between their people.

Both leaders expressed confidence that building on their traditional friendship, strong political trust and newly established Strategic Partnership, together with their political determination and joint efforts, Vietnam–Poland relations would continue to grow strongly and become more substantive, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples while contributing positively to peace, stability and development in their respective regions and around the world./.

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