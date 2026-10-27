Politics

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

– The Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee for Foreign Affairs and International Integration convened its first meeting in Hanoi on October 26 under the chair of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

In his opening address, General Secretary and President Lam, who is also head of the steering committee, said the meeting is a key mechanism to resolve difficulties and bottlenecks, and address complex, new and cross-sectoral issues, without taking over tasks that ministries, agencies and sectors are already handling effectively. Read full story

– Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further consolidate and deepen its relations with Poland, a traditional and trusted friend and one of Vietnam’s leading partners in Central and Eastern Europe, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam said on October 26.

vietnam-treasures-ties-with-poland.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at their meeting in Hanoi on October 26. (Photo: VNA)

Welcoming Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi, the top Vietnamese leader described his guest’s visit as an important milestone that opens a new phase in bilateral relations towards greater stability, depth and substance. He affirmed that Vietnam always cherishes, remembers and sincerely appreciates the valuable and effective material and spiritual support extended by the Polish people during Vietnam’s past struggle for national independence and its ongoing national construction and development. Read full story

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received a high-ranking delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party, led by its General Secretary Miguel Mejia in Hanoi on October 26.

The delegation is on a working visit to Vietnam from October 25 to 29. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk attended the Vietnam–Poland Business Roundtable in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 26, as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

The event, jointly organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Poland’s Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, brought together leaders of ministries and agencies and business representatives from both countries. Read full story

– National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on the afternoon of October 26.

Welcoming the Polish PM, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on October 24-26, NA President Man affirmed that Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively. Read full story

– Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received a delegation of young officials from the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) in Hanoi on October 26, discussing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two parties.

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Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), Vietnamese officials and the Cambodian People’s Party delegation pose for a group photo in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation, led by Kem Sambath, a member of the CPP Central Committee and Deputy Head of its External Relations Commission, is in Vietnam from October 19 to 30 for a programme of thematic study and exchanges. Read full story

– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a national conference in Hanoi on October 26 to work out new strategic requirements for diplomacy and put into practice the foreign policy set by the 14th National Party Congress and the guidance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam.

More than 100 delegates attended the event, including members of the CPV Central Committee, officials from central and local agencies, veteran diplomats, experts, scientists and representatives of research institutes and businesses. Read full story./.

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