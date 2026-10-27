Politics

Lawmakers to quiz finance, science ministers in live session on November 12

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan will answer lawmakers' questions about the allocation, management and acceleration of 2026 public investment disbursement, tied to the 2026-2030 medium-term investment plan.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly will devote its entire November 12 session to questioning the finance and science-technology ministers, which will be broadcast live on television and radio for voters and the public to follow.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan will answer lawmakers' questions about the allocation, management and acceleration of 2026 public investment disbursement, tied to the 2026-2030 medium-term investment plan. He will also be pressed on the causes, responsibility and solutions to address the slow disbursement, especially at key projects, and on safeguarding investment schedules, quality and effectiveness.

Lawmakers will also seek answers on mobilising, allocating and using official development assistance, concessional loans and public-private partnership capital. Tax management for e-commerce, digital-platform trade and foreign suppliers will be in focus, along with measures to curb revenue losses and ensure fair, transparent tax compliance.

Questions will extend to solutions to spurring growth, improving the investment climate and easing financing, production and business costs, administrative procedures and business conditions for companies, households and individual operators.

The Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam and the ministers of construction, industry and trade, agriculture and environment, science and technology, and justice will also answer related questions.

Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan will be questioned on progress under the Politburo’s Resolution 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024 covering science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation. Lawmakers will press the minister on responsibility and fixes for delays in allocating, disbursing and using resources, ineffective use, and ways to boost R&D in strategic technologies, innovation and corporate investment.

Other topics include digital transformation in state management and building a digital government, digital economy and digital society; connecting, sharing and reusing data across national, sectoral and local databases; and fixing fragmented, unintegrated platforms, information systems and software that slow administrative procedures and public services.

Legislators will also examine AI management, development and use; standards and technical regulations; information security in AI research, development and application; and building digital capacity and skills.

The ministers of finance, public security, and justice will also field relevant questions. The Prime Minister or an authorised Deputy Prime Minister will close the session by clearing lawmakers’ questions./.

VNA
#Kỳ họp thứ Hai #Quốc hội khóa XVI #Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan #Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan Vietnam
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