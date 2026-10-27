Politics

Congratulations to new Romanian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 27 sent a congratulatory message to Luca Niculescu on his election as Prime Minister of Romania.

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 27 sent a congratulatory message to Luca Niculescu on his election as Prime Minister of Romania.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung cabled a similar message to Sebastian Dănut Neculăescu on his appointment as Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA
#Vietnam congratulatory message #Prime Minister of Romania. Romania
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