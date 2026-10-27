Congratulations to new Romanian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 27 sent a congratulatory message to Luca Niculescu on his election as Prime Minister of Romania.
On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung cabled a similar message to Sebastian Dănut Neculăescu on his appointment as Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam, Romania boost traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation
The Romanian Parliament always supports strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, as well as enhancing ties between Vietnam and the European Union (EU).