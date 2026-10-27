Vietnam seeks to boost labour cooperation with Greece

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong visited Ioannina on October 23-24 to boost cooperation between Vietnam and the largest city in northwestern Greece.



During the visit, the ambassador held a working meeting with Ioannina Mayor Thomas Begas during which she briefed her host on Vietnam’s economic development potential, the two countries’ traditional friendship of more than 50 years, and high-level delegation exchanges in 2026.



Huong said strong political ties provide a favourable foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields, bringing practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries.

She noted that nearly 300 Vietnamese workers are living and working in the Ioannina region, which is home to several major Greek food-processing plants. Vietnam hopes the local authorities will pay attention to their welfare and provide favourable conditions and support during their employment, she said.



The ambassador also introduced the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the activities of the ASEAN Committee in Athens (ACAT), expressing her wish to organise ACAT activities in Ioannina to help local residents gain a better understanding of the regional bloc.



Mayor Begas welcomed the ambassador’s visit and expressed his readiness to support Vietnamese workers in the region. He also voiced his interest in strengthening ties between Ioannina and ACAT member countries – Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand – particularly in culture, tourism and sports.



As part of the visit, Huong held working sessions with Nitsiakos and Pindos, two of Greece’s leading food-processing companies to learn about working conditions for Vietnamese employees and explore opportunities for further cooperation.



Company leaders praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.



During a meeting with Vietnamese workers at Nitsiakos, the ambassador listened to their concerns and aspirations. She encouraged them to comply with company regulations, maintain a positive attitude at work and in daily life, and respect local laws and cultural practices.



She also urged them to uphold the reputation of Vietnamese workers abroad.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece will continue supporting both workers and Greek businesses to promote effective cooperation and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese workers, she affirmed./.