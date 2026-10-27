Politics

Vietnam seeks to boost labour cooperation with Greece

Greek companies praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (second, left) and representatives of Greece's leading food-processing companies Nitsiakos and Pindos. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (second, left) and representatives of Greece's leading food-processing companies Nitsiakos and Pindos. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong visited Ioannina on October 23-24 to boost cooperation between Vietnam and the largest city in northwestern Greece.

During the visit, the ambassador held a working meeting with Ioannina Mayor Thomas Begas during which she briefed her host on Vietnam’s economic development potential, the two countries’ traditional friendship of more than 50 years, and high-level delegation exchanges in 2026.

Huong said strong political ties provide a favourable foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields, bringing practical benefits to people and businesses in both countries.

She noted that nearly 300 Vietnamese workers are living and working in the Ioannina region, which is home to several major Greek food-processing plants. Vietnam hopes the local authorities will pay attention to their welfare and provide favourable conditions and support during their employment, she said.

The ambassador also introduced the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the activities of the ASEAN Committee in Athens (ACAT), expressing her wish to organise ACAT activities in Ioannina to help local residents gain a better understanding of the regional bloc.

Mayor Begas welcomed the ambassador’s visit and expressed his readiness to support Vietnamese workers in the region. He also voiced his interest in strengthening ties between Ioannina and ACAT member countries – Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand – particularly in culture, tourism and sports.

As part of the visit, Huong held working sessions with Nitsiakos and Pindos, two of Greece’s leading food-processing companies to learn about working conditions for Vietnamese employees and explore opportunities for further cooperation.

Company leaders praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.

During a meeting with Vietnamese workers at Nitsiakos, the ambassador listened to their concerns and aspirations. She encouraged them to comply with company regulations, maintain a positive attitude at work and in daily life, and respect local laws and cultural practices.

She also urged them to uphold the reputation of Vietnamese workers abroad.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Greece will continue supporting both workers and Greek businesses to promote effective cooperation and protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese workers, she affirmed./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam-Greece #Ioannina #Nitsiakos #Pindos #Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Greece Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

The Phu Tho delegation visits Vietnamese Embassy in Greece. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese tea, cuisine promoted in Greece

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong highlighted opportunities for cooperation between Phu Tho and Greek localities in areas including cultural heritage preservation and promotion, education, labour, logistics and agricultural products.

ASEAN ambassadors pose for a group photo with Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus. (Photo: VNA published)

Greece seeks to recruit more Vietnamese workers

Greece also needs to recruit more workers, particularly skilled and highly qualified personnel, from ASEAN nations, including Vietnam, to support its economic development, said Greek Minister of Labour and Social Security Niki Kerameus.

A delegation from the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations (VFUA) led by Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Le Hang, has a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Greece. (Photo courtesy of the embassy)

Vietnam, Greece hold cultural dialogue

Cultural exchanges such as “Ode to Peace” contributed to promoting the role of culture, enhancing understanding among nations, and advancing peace and sustainable development.

See more

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Members of national steering committee on search for martyrs' remains approved

Under a newly signed decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges turning pledges into projects, products, markets

External affairs and global integration, a “key and regular” task set by the 14th National Party Congress, must involve the entire political system, national defence-security and development. Stability, internal strength and self-reliance must be reflected in every policy, said top leader To Lam.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26. Photo: VNA

National Assembly President meets with Polish Prime Minister

Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively, said NA President Tran Thanh Man.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

National conference maps out comprehensive diplomacy at new height

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the Party and State leader wants comprehensive diplomacy at a new height that matches Vietnam’s historical and cultural stature and standing. That is a task of the entire political system, not just the diplomatic sector.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo on October 24, 2026. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Congratulations to Brazilian President on re-election

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 26 sent congratulatory messages to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of Brazil for the 2027-2031 term.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), Vietnamese officials and the Cambodian People’s Party delegation pose for a group photo in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Key CPV leader receives young officials of Cambodian People’s Party

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently attach importance to and prioritise the development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Polish PMs seek ways to boost all-round cooperation

On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two leaders noted that bilateral trade reached nearly 4 billion USD in 2025, up 14.8% from 2024. While welcoming the growth, they said the figure remained modest and fell short of the two sides’ potential and expectations. They agreed to work together to raise bilateral trade to 6 billion USD by 2030.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at the press briefing in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Poland establish Strategic Partnership

Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation will become a new pillar of the Strategic Partnership, supported by stronger research, training and technology transfer links among universities, research institutes and businesses.

Deputies at the 16th National Assembly’s second session on October 26 (Photo: VNA)

NA deputies propose adding enforcement measures to administrative penalties

The revised Law on Handling of Administrative Violations comprises six chapters and 128 articles. It proposes extending the statute of limitations for penalties to two or three years in certain sectors, raising maximum fines from 1 billion VND (over 38,000 USD) to 1.5 billion VND for individuals and from 2 billion VND to 3 billion VND for organisations, and specifying maximum fines for individual sectors.