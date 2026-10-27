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Vietnam strengthens technology cooperation and green transition

The 18th Asia-Pacific Roundtable on Sustainable Consumption and Production and the Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, highlighted efforts to turn scientific research and bilateral technology agreements into practical solutions, advancing digital and green transformation and sustainable development.

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