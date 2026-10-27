Ho Chi Minh City opens GRECO 2026 to push green growth

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City opened its fourth Green Growth Products & Services Exhibition (GRECO 2026) on October 26 as part of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum, pitching the event as a platform for green transition and investment.

The event, co-run by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), the Vietnam Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports and partners, spans about 11,000 sq.m with roughly 300 standard booths, and draws more than 90 local and foreign entities and companies for displays, technology matchmaking, green transition promotion and investment cooperation.

Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha described the city as a special urban area, economic engine and growth pole, and a major hub for finance, trade, science and technology, innovation and global integration. He said industrial transformation tied to green and digital shifts is a core task, aimed at restructuring the economy toward smart, carbon-neutral and sustainable growth.

“This is a practical action to concretise the National Green Growth Strategy and the commitment to achieve net-zero emissions”, Ha said.

The pitch comes as Ho Chi Minh City keeps growth momentum. GRDP for the first nine months of 2026 is estimated at 2.46 quadrillion VND (94.6 billion USD), up 9.06% year on year; industrial output rose 10.9%; and FDI topped 17.8 billion USD, up 323.1%, with high-tech, innovation and digital transformation drawing investor interest.

But pressure is rising as international markets are imposing stricter green standards and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements. The city vows a better investment climate, faster technology adoption, greener supply chain links in industrial parks and export processing zones, and easier access to resources for production upgrades and governance.

GRECO 2026 is meant to turn those goals into deals covering technology connectivity, trade and investment promotion and international cooperation. The show gives firms access to advanced technology and sustainable production models, helping build a green consumer market.

The exhibition is set up as an integrated trade, investment, science-tech and green transition platform, split into four zones, including high technology, green urban areas, green products and community experience.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The high-tech zone showcases AI, semiconductors, low-altitude economy, automation, robotics, 3D printing and new materials. Green urban zone focuses on transport, energy, environment and smart-city solutions. Green products spotlights circular economy goods, services and business models that meet ESG standards and links research institutes and universities with startups.

The community zone puts products and technology in front of residents and pushes sustainable consumption, emissions cuts and source waste sorting, part of an effort to broaden public buy-in for the green transition.

Exhibitors include the Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City, the Agricultural Hi-Tech Park of Ho Chi Minh City, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park labs, Toyota Vietnam, Xiaomi Vietnam, Gree Vietnam, BBMG Corporation, the Republic of Korea’s National IT Industry Promotion Agency, the Korea IT Cooperation Centre, AIZEN Global, EMCT Inc. and OMODA.

The centerpiece is a 600 sq.m robotics demo by AICAP Group with AIBRAIN, AIROBO and China Robotics Industry Development Alliance, involving more than 30 Chinese robot and AI firms and research institutes, a showcase for automation solutions and partnership opportunities.

From October 26–29, ITPC and partners will run five seminars, talks and targeted trade matchmaking sessions on digital technology and AI; green transition in energy, urban and environmental sectors; and supply chain, investment and innovation cooperation with Chinese, Nordic and Israeli partners. Organisers expect about 100,000 visitors./.