Vietnam can’t win high-tech investment on land alone: 2026 Autumn Economic Forum

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – As Vietnam reworks its growth model around science – technology, innovation and productivity, it needs high-tech investment that adds value to the economy.

Land alone can’t attract tech projects

Vietnam has a major opportunity in the global digital shift as AI, cloud computing and digital services increasingly shape economic activity. Capturing it requires planning infrastructure as a whole rather than project by project, Bill Giannikos, Director of the Global Services Centre and Data Centre at Aurecon Vietnam, told the CEO 500 programme, themed “The Convergence of FDI, Technology and Global Financial Flows,” at the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum on October 26.

According to him, data centre development has to be planned alongside land, power, telecoms and supporting services. Investors need clear information on land availability, power capacity, supply timelines and connectivity before committing to large projects.

Giannikos pointed to Australia’s Victoria state, which coordinates land, energy and connectivity planning to build its digital ecosystem. He proposed that Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City, study creating dedicated zones for digital infrastructure, with essential requirements built into planning from the start.

Beyond infrastructure, he stressed linking computing capacity with universities, enterprises and the workforce to speed up AI adoption in manufacturing, logistics, health care, education and public services. Returns on investment therefore depend not only on data centre capacity, but on how the technology is adopted and the value it creates for the economy.

Infrastructure must also scale up and adapt to new technologies while taking into account energy and water efficiency and long-term resilience. That demands coordination among authorities, utilities, operators and technology suppliers from the planning stage.

Ho Chi Minh City officials and attendees at the CEO 500 programme (Photo: VNA)

Nguyen The Duy, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Deputy CEO of Becamex Group, said the larger development space after the merger gives Ho Chi Minh City a chance to build high-tech industrial hubs and modern urban areas.

According to Duy, a new generation of FDI investors is looking beyond land and factory space, paying attention also to connectivity infrastructure, technology access, workforce and an ecosystem of production support services. Becamex is developing next-generation industrial parks that are smart, eco-friendly and sustainable, linking production infrastructure with research, technology transfer, automation and workforce training.

Notably, Becamex aims to develop a science and technology urban area in northern Ho Chi Minh City into an integrated ecosystem of high-tech industry, research and development, innovation, training and modern urban living. The area is planned to connect to the city downtown via expressways, railways, metro lines and regional logistics networks.

To realise this vision, its representative proposed that the city continue building breakthrough mechanisms to foster an industrial and sci-tech ecosystem capable of attracting high-added-value FDI projects.

Clearing bottlenecks so technology adds value

Jesse Choi, General Director of Sunwah Southeast Asia, suggested that the city create conditions for firms to test technological solutions in real-world environments. The city could support pilot sites, develop technical standards and risk management mechanisms, and set out a roadmap for bringing qualified technologies into commercial application, he said.

Citing the AI use to optimise wastewater treatment as an example, Choi said the solution could cut operating costs by about 20–25%. Technologies such as drones and self-driving electric vehicles also have potential for use in logistics and urban services.

San Eng, Chairman of the Singapore-based WorkOptional.ai, said beyond data centres and computing power, the market is seeing growing demand for services that support AI agents capable of performing work in place of humans. This trend is driving demand for communication, transaction, payment, identity, authentication and risk management systems. These could become important components of digital economy infrastructure in the next phase.

He also said Vietnam has advantages in absorbing technology from many markets, developing domestic digital platforms and pooling a workforce capable of adapting to new technologies. In his view, the city should study developing infrastructure for an AI-agent economy, while tightening links between its Vietnam International Financial Centre and investors and technology companies.

Working sessions with partners in Vietnam before the 2027 first quarter to seek cooperation opportunities and develop technology and financial platforms in line with the AI economy trend are also needed, he said./.