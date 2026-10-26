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Domestic airlines urged to resume, expand domestic air routes by year-end

Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) suggested that airlines should identify routes to be resumed or newly launched, as well as existing routes on which flight frequencies could be increased. They should also outline implementation plans and timelines for the final months of 2026 and 2027, assess market demand, and evaluate fleet deployment options and operational sustainability.

Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Aircraft of Vietnamese airlines at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Domestic airlines have been urged to proactively develop plans to resume, maintain and expand their domestic flight networks in late 2026 and 2027.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) suggested that airlines should identify routes to be resumed or newly launched, as well as existing routes on which flight frequencies could be increased. They should also outline implementation plans and timelines for the final months of 2026 and 2027, assess market demand, and evaluate fleet deployment options and operational sustainability.

Airlines were also encouraged to share difficulties and obstacles and propose solutions concerning infrastructure conditions, aviation services, coordination mechanisms with local authorities and support measures for route development.

According to the CAAV, air transport plays an important role in strengthening connectivity among localities and economic regions, promoting trade, attracting investment, developing tourism and meeting people's travel needs.

In particular, resuming and developing direct domestic routes between localities would improve access to air services and shorten travel time, while helping unlock the potential and advantages of individual regions and localities as well as promoting socio-economic development and improving the efficiency of investment in aviation infrastructure.

In recent years, airports nationwide have been undergoing investment, upgrade, renovation, expansion and gradual modernisation. Several aviation infrastructure projects have been completed, while others are under way, helping increase service capacity and create favourable conditions for expanding flight networks and air transport operations.

To maximise aviation's contribution to socio-economic and tourism development, strengthen regional connectivity and make effective use of existing infrastructure, the CAAV called on domestic airlines to comprehensively review their current networks and routes that have been suspended.

They were asked to explore the resumption of routes with strong market potential and sufficient demand for travel, trade and tourism, provided that operating conditions are suitable. Airlines should also consider increasing frequencies on existing routes to better serve passengers and tourists.

The authority further encouraged carriers to explore new direct routes between localities, particularly those linking economic and tourism centres and key economic regions. Such connections would strengthen regional integration, reduce travel time and costs, and lessen reliance on connecting flights through major airport hubs, thereby creating fresh momentum for local socio-economic development.

In addition, airlines should coordinate proactively with airport operators and aviation service providers to prepare the necessary conditions for expanding operations, gradually increasing passenger traffic and improving the effectiveness of aviation infrastructure investment.

The CAAV also called for closer cooperation among airlines, local authorities, airport operators, tourism and travel businesses, and other relevant stakeholders to assess market demand and develop joint programmes to promote destinations, develop tourism products, improve transport connectivity and stimulate air travel.

Carriers were encouraged to study cooperation mechanisms and appropriate support measures for route development in accordance with the law, ensuring a balance between the interests of the State, localities, businesses and the public./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #Domestic airlines #expand domestic flight networks #Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam
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