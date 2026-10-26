Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum turns innovative ideas into marketable products

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, providing a platform for discussions on new drivers of bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies.



The event brought together Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa, and representatives of the Vietnam Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC C4IR), management agencies, research institutes, universities and businesses from both countries.



Cuong described Vietnam-India relations as a vivid example of profound political trust and a shared commitment to development. He said Ho Chi Minh City is committed to translating diplomatic commitments into practical cooperation programmes.



The establishment of friendship between Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai in May 2026 has created a foundation for stronger collaboration between the two major economic centres in trade and investment, education, tourism, urban planning, green growth and digital transformation.



Ho Chi Minh City hopes to expand cooperation with Indian universities, research institutes and businesses in technology training, digital skills, artificial intelligence (AI), public digital infrastructure, semiconductors and smart manufacturing. The city also aims to connect businesses, researchers, universities, start-ups and investors to turn promising technological ideas into marketable products, services and business models.



Sherpa noted that 2027 will mark the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic relations and be designated the India-Vietnam Year of Friendship. He called for the two countries to elevate their partnership by turning mutual trust and shared values into tangible results, particularly in information and communications technology, innovation, science and technology.



He proposed strengthening links between the start-up ecosystems of Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai, promoting student and postgraduate exchanges, and conducting joint research. HCMC C4IR could also work with Indian partners to organise specialised capacity-building programmes in advanced technologies in India.



In a virtual address, S. Krishnan, Secretary of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, stressed the need to translate agreements between the two countries' leaders and a memorandum of understanding on digital technology cooperation into concrete projects involving research institutes and businesses.



He identified banking and finance, AI, semiconductors and electronics as promising areas. India's strengths in chip design, software and supporting industries could complement Vietnam's manufacturing ambitions and integration into regional supply chains. He also called for stronger business-to-business links to identify complementary capabilities, develop joint ventures and establish industrial partnerships.



At the forum, participants discussed data connectivity, cybersecurity, high-quality technology training, innovation and AI development. The forum helped identify priority areas and practical opportunities for research, training, technology application and commercialisation, contributing to more substantive cooperation in the years ahead./.

VNA