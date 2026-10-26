Ca Mau connects businesses to expand markets

Ca Mau (VNA) – The southernmost province of Ca Mau is stepping up trade promotion and business networking to expand markets for local products, turning its natural, economic and ecological advantages into drivers of rapid and sustainable growth in the Mekong Delta.

With fisheries as a key economic sector, the province supplies large volumes of aquatic products to domestic and international markets. Its crab farming area covers approximately 365,421 hectares, producing more than 50,000 tonnes of commercial crabs annually. Raised beneath natural mangrove forests, Ca Mau crabs have secured two forms of intellectual property protection: the “Nam Can – Ca Mau Crab” collective trademark and the Ca Mau crab geographical indication.

The province is also promoting its agricultural and aquatic products, along with products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme through trade fairs, business-matching events and domestic and international partnerships.

Ca Mau currently has 330 OCOP products, including two rated five stars, 74 four stars and 254 three stars, and aims to increase the total to 460 by the end of 2026. More than 50 products are available through major retail chains, including AEON, Co.opmart and MM Mega Market, while over 100 have established stable distribution links with Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and other Mekong Delta localities.

Duong Vu Nam, Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said that trade promotion must go beyond organising conferences to help businesses overcome market access barriers, connect with distribution networks and build brands. The ultimate goal is to turn promotional activities into partnerships that generate tangible commercial value.

Nguyen Hoang An, Chairman of the Cai Bat Cooperative, said participation in trade promotion activities has helped the cooperative expand sales of its OCOP products. It is also working with Minh Phu Group to develop ASC-certified shrimp farming areas and expand crab farming under safe production standards.

Alongside traditional channels, local authorities and businesses are accelerating digital transformation through e-commerce, electronic contracts and invoices, and cashless payments.

Strengthening the private sector

Since the beginning of 2026, Ca Mau has issued 1,349 business registration certificates, up 1.7% year-on-year, with total registered capital of 9.1 trillion VND, up 4.3%. The province now has more than 10,130 operating businesses with combined registered capital exceeding 130 trillion VND.

Le Van Su, Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, affirmed that the province will continue supporting businesses and investors, strengthen collective economic models, and facilitate production and distribution linkages for farmers.

Visitors explore a booth at the Ca Mau Crab Festival. (Photo: VNA)

Under the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW on private sector development, Ca Mau aims to have 20,000 businesses by 2030, equivalent to eight per 1,000 residents. The private sector is expected to grow by 10–12% annually and contribute around 55–58% of the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

Mai Kieu Oanh, Vice Chairwoman of the Ca Mau Young Entrepreneurs Association, said the association aims to recruit 100 additional members during the 2025–2030 tenure, support at least five start-up projects and organise 10–12 business networking activities annually. It will also encourage members to use one another's products and services, build value chains and strengthen interprovincial business connections.

Local businesses are also exploring opportunities in community-based ecotourism. Ngo Huynh Trang, Director of Ca Mau Eco, said the company is working with residents in the U Minh Ha area to develop tourism experiences based on local produce, traditional occupations and rural lifestyles, creating sustainable livelihoods within the Ca Mau Cape World Biosphere Reserve.

By fostering stronger business partnerships, encouraging innovation, and enhancing market connectivity, Ca Mau aims to tap into its local potential and create fresh momentum for sustainable economic growth./.