Reference exchange rate up 6 VND on October 27

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,633 VND/USD on October 27, up 6 VND from the previous session.



With the current trading band of ±5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks stood at 26,915 VND/USD, while the floor rate was 24,351 VND/USD.



The opening-hour exchange rates at major commercial banks also increased.



At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed buying and selling rates at 25,660 VND/USD and 26,040 VND/USD, respectively, both up 10 VND from the October 26 session.



Meanwhile, BIDV quoted the respective rates at 25,670 VND/USD and 26,050 VND/USD, both up 20 VND./.

VNA