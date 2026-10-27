Politics

Members of national steering committee on search for martyrs' remains approved

Under a newly signed decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has approved the membership of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains under Decision No. 2047/QD-TTg, signed on October 26, 2026, replacing an earlier decision issued in June.

Under the decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the committee, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.

The committee’s members include Nguyen Van Chien, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity; Senior Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung, Deputy Minister of Public Security; Tran Quoc Phuong, Deputy Minister of Finance; Le Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs; Le Xuan Dinh, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology; Nguyen Huy Dung, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism; and Vu Manh Ha, Deputy Minister of Health.

Other members are from the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army (VPA); the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee; the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association (VWVA) Central Committee; the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology; Vietnam Television; the Voice of Vietnam; the General Department of Logistics - Engineering under the Ministry of National Defence; the Social Policy Department under the VPA’s General Department of Politics; and the Department of People with Meritorious Services under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The decision took effect on October 26, replacing Decision No. 1054/QD-TTg dated June 12./.

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