Politics

Lawmakers weigh wider corporate liability, narrower death penalty in Penal Code overhaul

The addition of new offences would help codify the Party’s views on private-and state-sector economic development; a disciplined, safe and civilised society, balanced development and deeper global integration, while meeting national defence-security needs and the fight against crimes in the new situation.

A plenary sitting of the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)
A plenary sitting of the 16th NA's second session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly debated a draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement in a plenary session on October 27 morning, as lawmakers weighed tougher treatment of emerging crimes against broader leniency tools.

Strictness vs leniency

Commenting on the criminal liability of commercial legal entities, deputy Phan Thi Thuy Linh from Thanh Hoa province said the draft moves in the right direction, individualises responsibility and clears legal status bottlenecks. She said lawmakers still need to clarify who decided, directed or approved the conduct, through which individual or unit, and under what authority. Labour relations, management titles or benefits gained by a legal entity from an offense are not enough on their own to trigger criminal liability.

On penalties for individuals committing crimes in the name of a legal entity, Linh said responsibility must track actual conduct, fault and role. She called for a consistent rule that a job title cannot serve as incriminating evidence, and that authorities must fully assess the person who actually decided, directly directed or committed the offence.

On leniency for those who voluntarily plead guilty and accept penalties, deputy Le Van Dong from Ho Chi Minh City said the regulation will ensure consistency with the corresponding procedural mechanism in the draft revised Criminal Procedure Code already concluded by competent authorities.

He said the policy should be fully recognised and differentiated by degree. Voluntary guilty pleas and acceptance of penalties signal genuine acceptance and speed up proceedings, and should be written into law so courts can apply different levels of leniency.

Penalty reductions for voluntary guilty pleas and acceptance of penalties are a leniency policy with legal value and a distinct policy goal, and must be aligned with the corresponding criminal procedure mechanism, he added.

High-tech crime gap

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, speaking on behalf of the drafting agency, presented a report acquiring lawmakers’ opinions.

He said drafters had added 24 offences for which commercial legal entities can be held criminally liable. The additions focus on human trafficking, fraud and property appropriation; business, trade and services; environment, food and drugs; personal data violations; and insurance, invoices and vouchers.

According to him, further narrowing the death penalty’s scope is meant to turn the Party’s consistent judicial reform policy into legislation, reduce capital punishment and limit its practical use, while following progressive trends and global integration in criminal law.

“This is a policy enforced with a roadmap through multiple amendments to the Penal Code. From 1985 to now, the number of offences carrying the death penalty has fallen from 44 to 10”, he said.

The drafting agency identified many new socially dangerous acts, especially in high technology, information technology and economy, he added.

He stressed that the addition of new offences would help codify the Party’s views on private-and state-sector economic development; a disciplined, safe and civilised society, balanced development and deeper global integration, while meeting national defence-security needs and the fight against crimes in the new situation./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #16th National Assembly #draft revised Penal Code #corporate liability #death penalty Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

National Assembly Election

Related News

Hanoi deputies gather in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)

Top legislator warns against trading environment for growth in law revision

On a proposal to drop concentrated residential areas and water sources used for daily life from the list of environmentally sensitive factors, he said issues directly tied to public health can’t simply be streamlined. Environmental legislation is meant to improve quality of life, noting persistent concerns over household and hospital waste, water pollution and air quality.

See more

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership opens new chapter in bilateral cooperation: official

The success of the Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership will be measured by implemented commitments, completed projects and tangible benefits for people and businesses. With their longstanding friendship and strong political commitment, Vietnam and Poland have a solid foundation for advancing bilateral relations in line with their potential and the new level of partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (second, left) and representatives of Greece's leading food-processing companies Nitsiakos and Pindos. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost labour cooperation with Greece

Greek companies praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Members of national steering committee on search for martyrs' remains approved

Under a newly signed decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges turning pledges into projects, products, markets

External affairs and global integration, a “key and regular” task set by the 14th National Party Congress, must involve the entire political system, national defence-security and development. Stability, internal strength and self-reliance must be reflected in every policy, said top leader To Lam.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26. Photo: VNA

National Assembly President meets with Polish Prime Minister

Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively, said NA President Tran Thanh Man.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

National conference maps out comprehensive diplomacy at new height

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the Party and State leader wants comprehensive diplomacy at a new height that matches Vietnam’s historical and cultural stature and standing. That is a task of the entire political system, not just the diplomatic sector.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo on October 24, 2026. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Congratulations to Brazilian President on re-election

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 26 sent congratulatory messages to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of Brazil for the 2027-2031 term.

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu (eighth from left), Vietnamese officials and the Cambodian People’s Party delegation pose for a group photo in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Key CPV leader receives young officials of Cambodian People’s Party

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu reaffirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam consistently attach importance to and prioritise the development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung holds talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Polish PMs seek ways to boost all-round cooperation

On economic, trade and investment cooperation, the two leaders noted that bilateral trade reached nearly 4 billion USD in 2025, up 14.8% from 2024. While welcoming the growth, they said the figure remained modest and fell short of the two sides’ potential and expectations. They agreed to work together to raise bilateral trade to 6 billion USD by 2030.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at the press briefing in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Poland establish Strategic Partnership

Science, technology, innovation and digital transformation will become a new pillar of the Strategic Partnership, supported by stronger research, training and technology transfer links among universities, research institutes and businesses.