Politics

Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail

Top leader To Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember those who devoted their lives to the nation. Having sacrificed their youth for the country, the veterans deserve to live in peace, receive timely medical care and assistance when facing difficulties, and have their concerns heard.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27, ahead of the unit’s 58th traditional day (December 18, 1968-2026).

At the meeting, Nguyen Thi Hoa, head of the company’s liaison board, reviewed the unit’s proud tradition and its recognition as a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. Established on December 18, 1968, the female drivers’ platoon, the forerunner of the company, brought together young volunteers and soldiers who underwent intensive training to take on demanding transport duties during the resistance war.

The women learned to drive and repair vehicles before navigating dangerous routes under heavy bombing to transport supplies to the battlefield and evacuate wounded soldiers. Each successful journey strengthened frontline forces and helped save the lives of fellow soldiers. In recognition of their outstanding contributions during the war, the company received the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces in 2014. Its commander, Phung Thi Vien, was posthumously awarded the same honour.

At the meeting, General Secretary and President Lam extended his warm regards and profound gratitude to the women and their families, and sent his best wishes to those unable to attend.

He affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember those who devoted their lives to the nation. Having sacrificed their youth for the country, the veterans deserve to live in peace, receive timely medical care and assistance when facing difficulties, and have their concerns heard.

Acknowledging the Ministry of National Defence’s efforts to support the veterans, the top leader called for close monitoring of the implementation of previously assigned tasks and further action to address outstanding difficulties. He asked the ministry to work with local authorities and the liaison board to review each woman’s circumstances and support needs.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam poses for a photo with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

All eligible cases must have their benefits and entitlements fully reviewed and delivered in 2026. Authorities should proactively assist those with incomplete applications, verify information and promptly report cases beyond their jurisdiction. Clear responsibilities and regular updates must be provided to each veteran, avoiding repeated trips and paperwork caused by poor coordination.

He also directed military medical facilities to coordinate with local healthcare services to provide health checks, treatment, and rehabilitation tailored to individual needs, with special attention to those in poor health, with limited mobility or without stable income and family support.

Local authorities, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Veterans Association and the Vietnam Women’s Union were urged to work with the liaison board to provide regular visits and timely assistance. The Ministry of National Defence was tasked with helping maintain annual reunions and reporting on the implementation of assigned measures.

Expressing gratitude to families and organisations that have supported the veterans over the years, General Secretary and President Lam called for continued, sustained care, stressing that looking after people who rendered service to the nation is both a moral duty and a political responsibility. As Vietnam develops, those who made great sacrifices for the country must receive better care, with the fruits of development reflected in the lives of them and their families./.

VNA
#VNHP #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company
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