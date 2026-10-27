Hanoi mobilises over 9.3 million USD to support the poor

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 242 billion VND (9.3 million USD) has been mobilised to support disadvantaged people in Hanoi, as the capital strengthens social welfare efforts and works to ensure no one is left behind.

The municipal People’s Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi, held the “Joining hands for the poor and social welfare” programme on October 26, honouring organisations and businesses for their contributions.

The event was organised in response to the “For the Poor – Leaving No One Behind” emulation movement launched by the Prime Minister to promote solidarity, mobilise social resources and improve living conditions.

Bui Huyen Mai, President of the VFF Committee of Hanoi, said the city had consistently prioritised social welfare, particularly for near-poor households, families facing exceptional hardship and vulnerable groups. Thanks to efforts by the political system and support from businesses and the public, Hanoi now has no poor households under the national multidimensional poverty standard.

Since 2025, the municipal “For the Poor” Fund has received more than 116 billion VND, while commune- and ward-level funds have raised over 126 billion VND.

The funds have supported the construction and repair of 1,325 houses, provided livelihoods and transport means, covered medical and education expenses, and delivered thousands of gifts to near-poor households and disadvantaged families during holidays and the Lunar New Year.

Mai stressed that the city’s development should be measured not only by economic growth and modern infrastructure but also by people’s quality of life and community support for those in need. She pledged that donations would be managed transparently and used for their intended purposes and beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

A highlight of the programme was an exchange themed “Connecting Compassion – Sharing Hope”, linking the main venue at the Viet Xo Friendship Labour Cultural Palace with Kieu Phu, Da Phuc and Hat Mon communes. Stories from the localities illustrated how social welfare support helped people overcome hardship, stabilise their lives and escape poverty sustainably.

According to the Hanoi VFF Committee, by 5pm on October 26, organisers had received around 74 billion VND from organisations, businesses and philanthropists for the 2026 “For the Poor” Fund.

At the event, 12 organisations received certificates of merit from the Hanoi Party Committee and 14 others were commended by the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee for contributions to the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” Fund. Another 19 organisations were recognised for fundraising and relief efforts for people affected by natural disasters in 2025, while 20 organisations and businesses were honoured for their social welfare contributions.

The organisers also provided livelihood assistance through VFF committees in 30 communes and wards to help near-poor households and disadvantaged families develop production and business activities and increase their incomes./.