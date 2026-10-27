Society

Hanoi mobilises over 9.3 million USD to support the poor

At the event, 12 organisations received certificates of merit from the Hanoi Party Committee and 14 others were commended by the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee for contributions to the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” Fund. Another 19 organisations were recognised for fundraising and relief efforts for people affected by natural disasters in 2025, while 20 organisations and businesses were honoured for their social welfare contributions.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Bui Huyen Mai and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan receive the donations and present letters of appreciation to the participating organisations (Photo: thanhuyhanoi.vn)
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi Bui Huyen Mai and Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Duc Tuan receive the donations and present letters of appreciation to the participating organisations (Photo: thanhuyhanoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 242 billion VND (9.3 million USD) has been mobilised to support disadvantaged people in Hanoi, as the capital strengthens social welfare efforts and works to ensure no one is left behind.

The municipal People’s Committee, in coordination with the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi, held the “Joining hands for the poor and social welfare” programme on October 26, honouring organisations and businesses for their contributions.

The event was organised in response to the “For the Poor – Leaving No One Behind” emulation movement launched by the Prime Minister to promote solidarity, mobilise social resources and improve living conditions.

Bui Huyen Mai, President of the VFF Committee of Hanoi, said the city had consistently prioritised social welfare, particularly for near-poor households, families facing exceptional hardship and vulnerable groups. Thanks to efforts by the political system and support from businesses and the public, Hanoi now has no poor households under the national multidimensional poverty standard.

Since 2025, the municipal “For the Poor” Fund has received more than 116 billion VND, while commune- and ward-level funds have raised over 126 billion VND.

The funds have supported the construction and repair of 1,325 houses, provided livelihoods and transport means, covered medical and education expenses, and delivered thousands of gifts to near-poor households and disadvantaged families during holidays and the Lunar New Year.

Mai stressed that the city’s development should be measured not only by economic growth and modern infrastructure but also by people’s quality of life and community support for those in need. She pledged that donations would be managed transparently and used for their intended purposes and beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner.

A highlight of the programme was an exchange themed “Connecting Compassion – Sharing Hope”, linking the main venue at the Viet Xo Friendship Labour Cultural Palace with Kieu Phu, Da Phuc and Hat Mon communes. Stories from the localities illustrated how social welfare support helped people overcome hardship, stabilise their lives and escape poverty sustainably.

According to the Hanoi VFF Committee, by 5pm on October 26, organisers had received around 74 billion VND from organisations, businesses and philanthropists for the 2026 “For the Poor” Fund.

At the event, 12 organisations received certificates of merit from the Hanoi Party Committee and 14 others were commended by the Chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee for contributions to the “For Vietnam’s Seas and Islands” Fund. Another 19 organisations were recognised for fundraising and relief efforts for people affected by natural disasters in 2025, while 20 organisations and businesses were honoured for their social welfare contributions.

The organisers also provided livelihood assistance through VFF committees in 30 communes and wards to help near-poor households and disadvantaged families develop production and business activities and increase their incomes./.

VNA
#Hanoi #disadvantaged people #For the Poor” Fund #near-poor households #livelihood assistance Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Happy Vietnam

Related News

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai on April 27 leads a delegation to visit and offer gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, armed forces heroes, policy beneficiary families, poor households and disadvantaged workers in Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)

Policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged workers receive gifts ahead of national holidays

Visiting Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Sach in Phu Ly ward, whose two sons died in wartime, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front’s Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai expressed gratitude for her sacrifices, affirming that the Party, State and people always remember and honour those who have rendered service to the nation.

See more

The Canada-Vietnam Cultural and Educational Council officially launches the Viet Youth Readiness Hub and opens a community Vietnamese language class for children (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese language education network expanded across Canada

In line with the Political Bureau’s Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs, CVCEC’s initiative combines technology and educational cooperation to connect previously independent classes, expand access to Vietnamese language learning and help young people maintain their ties with the homeland.

Phuoc An Minh Bridge is 3 metres wide and 33 metres long, meeting the design standards for new rural bridges. (Photo: VNA)

An Giang mobilises resources to improve social welfare

Local authorities have stepped up efforts to mobilise donations from businesses, organisations and philanthropists to build bridges, roads and houses, supporting poverty reduction and new-style rural development.

Collecting samples for DNA testing (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien province collects 81 DNA samples to identify war martyrs

Dien Bien has 7,398 graves of martyrs and youth volunteers across 11 cemeteries, 6,894 of which contain remains. In the first phase of the 500-day campaign, authorities exhumed and sampled 4,607 graves in seven cemeteries, meeting 100% of the plan, and handed 4,343 eligible samples to the Military Forensic Institute for testing.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and delegates view a robot at the centralised practice centre of the University of Engineering and Technology, Vietnam National University, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam National University urged to lead in technology development

VNU Hanoi should affirm its position as a research and innovation university complex by continuing to reform its governance model, capitalising on its multidisciplinary strengths, and promoting digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence.

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, ed by the Prime Minister, presents the proposal for the draft Law on the Development of Cultural Industries. (Photo: VNA)

Cultural industries development and intellectual property laws under review

According to the Government’s submission, the draft Law on Cultural Industries Development covers the development of ecosystems for cultural industries; support for creativity and the establishment and valuation of intellectual property rights; human resources; infrastructure; markets; finance; and investment incentives and support.

At the talks in Lao Cai province (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, China seek to advance opening of Bat Xat-Ba Sa border crossing

The border between Lao Cai and Yunnan has remained generally stable, with bilateral cooperation becoming increasingly substantive. Border guard forces from both countries have closely coordinated in border management and maintaining social order and safety, based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ship C235, part of the “No-Number Ships” fleet commanded by Captain Nguyen Phan Vinh, transports weapons to support the southern battlefield in 1968 (Photo: VNA)

Keeping alive the tradition of legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea

The legendary Ho Chi Minh Trail at Sea's enduring values continue to be passed down and nurtured today, inspiring younger generations to take pride in the nation’s heritage and carry it forward as they contribute to national development and the safeguarding of the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands.

At the hotline launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City launches child protection hotline

Ho Chi Minh City launched a 24/7 child protection hotline on October 22 to receive reports of child abuse, violence, maltreatment and illegal child labour, as well as cases involving women experiencing violence or abuse and in need of support.