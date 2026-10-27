Ha Tinh steps up fleet management, e-catch traceability to combat IUU fishing

Ha Tinh (VNA) – The central coastal province of Ha Tinh has tightened fishing fleet management, electronic catch traceability and vessel monitoring to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, treating the task as an urgent political priority in efforts to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” against Vietnam’s seafood exports lifted.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, all fishing vessels have been registered, and their data synchronised with the National Fisheries Database (Vnfishbase). Vessels that fail to meet operating requirements are monitored and barred from going to sea.

All operating offshore fishing vessels measuring 15 metres or longer have installed vessel monitoring system (VMS) devices. In recent years, the locality has recorded no cases of vessels crossing permitted maritime boundaries or illegally fishing in foreign waters, thanks to round-the-clock monitoring.

Ha Tinh has also put nine temporary landing sites into operation at three designated fishing ports: Xuan Hoi, Cua Sot and Cua Nhuong. Local authorities have held 21 training courses with more than 1,584 attendances to guide vessel owners and captains in keeping electronic fishing logbooks and completing port entry and exit formalities.

Mai Van Luan, director of the Ha Tinh Fisheries Port and Storm Shelter Management Board, said the share of vessels completing procedures through the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT) had increased from 27% to 46%. Port authorities and border guards coordinate daily checks of vessel movements to ensure transparent records of seafood landings, laying an important foundation for inspections by central-level delegations and those from the European Commission (EC).

Communication efforts have also improved fishermen’s awareness of fishing regulations, which they increasingly recognise as essential to protecting their long-term livelihoods.

Coastal community-based fisheries management groups have been established, helping monitor local waters, discourage destructive fishing practices and report violations.

Fisherman Bui Ngoc Canh from Tien Dien commune said regular guidance from authorities and community groups has helped local fishermen understand the importance of maintaining fishing logs and keeping VMS devices operational around the clock.

However, sedimentation in channels serving major fishing ports continues to threaten vessel safety and disrupt port access and seafood unloading. Fisheries management and surveillance personnel, as well as VMS operators, also face heavy workloads due to limited staffing.

Going forward, Ha Tinh will tighten controls to ensure all vessels ineligible to operate remain ashore, promote Decree No. 246/2026/ND-CP on administrative penalties in the fisheries sector and standardise eCDT procedures across fishing ports.

The province has proposed government funding for regular dredging at Xuan Hoi, Cua Sot and Cua Nhuong ports, upgrading Ky Ninh fishing port to international standards, providing offshore fisheries surveillance vessels and introducing specific policies for relevant personnel. /.