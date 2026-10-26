Communication key to removing EC’s ‘yellow card’

Ca Mau (VNA) – Ganh Hao Border Guard Station in Ca Mau province is stepping up communication, the use of digital technology and direct assistance to help fishermen comply with fishing regulations, contributing to nationwide efforts to have the European Commission (EC) lift its yellow card on Vietnamese seafood exports over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Communication goes digital





Lt. Col. Pham Thanh Nhan, the station’s political officer, said the unit had expanded the use of digital platforms, including Zalo groups, short videos and QR codes, to disseminate regulations on vessel departure and arrival procedures, and vessel monitoring systems (VMS).

Officers also visit fishermen’s homes to provide hands-on guidance, particularly for those with limited digital skills, ensuring they understand the rules and can use digital tools effectively.

Maj. Phan Minh Vuong, head of the Ganh Hao Border Guard Control Station, said personnel remained on duty around the clock to inspect documents and process vessel departure and arrival procedures without causing congestion.

The unit has promoted the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), enabling vessel owners and captains to submit declarations electronically while facilitating document checks and data management.

Fishermen's boats anchor at Ganh Hao Border Guard Station to complete departure and arrival procedures (Photo: VNA)

For those lacking proper registration certificates, fishing licenses and inspection certifications, border guards coordinate inspections, verify information, guide owners in completing procedures and handle violations in accordance with regulations.

Officers also help fishermen operate VMS equipment and address common technical problems. When vessels lose connection or approach maritime boundaries, authorities issue warnings and contact owners for timely intervention. VMS data also supports search and rescue by helping locate vessels in distress and coordinate assistance.



Fishermen join the effort





Communication and supervision have gradually raised local fishermen’s awareness of their responsibilities in complying with fishing regulations, reporting requirements and VMS rules.

Dang Quoc Thuy, a fisherman from Hamlet 1, Ganh Hao commune, said regular guidance from border guards and relevant agencies had helped residents better understand the importance of removing the yellow card. Electronic declarations and VMS equipment also facilitated voyage tracking, record-keeping and port procedures.

Lifting the warning would help Vietnamese seafood gain better access to international markets and achieve higher export value, boosting fishermen’s incomes and supporting sustainable livelihoods, he continued.

Fellow fisherman Mai Thanh Binh said local fishermen cooperated with authorities, complied with the law and operated only in permitted waters.

To Hoai Phuong, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said Ca Mau was modernising its fisheries sector through digital technology, improved fishing port infrastructure, stronger data connectivity and enhanced law enforcement.

The province is also working to restore aquatic resources, expand co-management models, promote responsible fishing and support livelihood changes in areas facing heavy fishing pressure.

Phuong stressed that removing the yellow card must go hand in hand with improved fisheries management, transparent product traceability and sustainable livelihoods.

Ca Mau will continue coordinating with ministries and other localities to effectively implement IUU fishing prevention measures, he added./.