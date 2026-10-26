An Giang strengthens security, healthcare preparedness for APEC 2027

An Giang (VNA) – An Giang province’s Department of Public Security opened a training course on security, healthcare and emergency response for APEC 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone on October 26, with 150 participants.

The course aims to strengthen coordination among relevant agencies, improve preparedness for potential risks and ensure security and safety during the upcoming the 2027 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Colonel Dao Hai Dang, Deputy Director of the department, said APEC 2027 is an important diplomatic event that would help enhance Vietnam’s international standing and image while creating opportunities to promote the country’s and the province’s potential.

With Phu Quoc selected to host APEC activities, preparations must meet high standards, particularly in maintaining public order, protecting participants, providing healthcare and responding promptly to emergencies, he said.

He stressed that, alongside the police force’s central role, close and coordinated cooperation among agencies and functional forces was essential to the successful organisation of the event.

Building a well-trained workforce with professional knowledge, practical skills and the ability to coordinate and handle unexpected situations is therefore a key task in ensuring the safety of delegates, guests and event activities.

Dang asked the organisers and instructors to ensure that the training was practical, well-structured and closely aligned with operational requirements. He called for more experience-sharing, scenario analysis and hands-on exercises to help participants identify risks, assess situations, exchange information and coordinate responses effectively./.