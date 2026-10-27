Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

Legislators' discussion on the draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement, Ho Chi Minh City seeking to increase the value of its tourism offerings, and activities of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum are among news highlights on October 27.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27, ahead of the unit’s 58th traditional day (December 18, 1968-2026).

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam poses for a photo with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

At the meeting, Nguyen Thi Hoa, head of the company’s liaison board, reviewed the unit’s proud tradition and its recognition as a Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. Established on December 18, 1968, the female drivers’ platoon, the forerunner of the company, brought together young volunteers and soldiers who underwent intensive training to take on demanding transport duties during the resistance war. Read full story

– The 16th National Assembly debated a draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement in a plenary session on October 27 morning, as lawmakers weighed tougher treatment of emerging crimes against broader leniency tools.

Commenting on the criminal liability of commercial legal entities, deputy Phan Thi Thuy Linh from Thanh Hoa province said the draft moves in the right direction, individualises responsibility and clears legal status bottlenecks. She said lawmakers still need to clarify who decided, directed or approved the conduct, through which individual or unit, and under what authority. Labour relations, management titles or benefits gained by a legal entity from an offense are not enough on their own to trigger criminal liability. Read full story

– The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) must reform its mindset, perfect the institutional framework, adopt advanced technologies and strengthen its workforce to meet emerging challenges in public auditing, National Assembly (NA) Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong said on October 27.

She was speaking at an international conference themed “Supreme Audit Institutions in a Changing World: Vision – Institutional Framework – Innovation”. The Hanoi event was attended by representatives of supreme audit institutions (SAIs), policymakers, experts and scholars. Read full story

– Implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a key economic sector in the new era, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to better harness its potential, enhance competitiveness and increase the value of its tourism offerings.

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Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, one of the city’s most popular attractions drawing large numbers of international visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Building a strong international destination brand, alongside growth in visitor numbers and spending, will help tourism make a greater and more sustainable contribution to the city’s double-digit economic growth ambitions and those of Vietnam as a whole. Read full story

– As Vietnam reworks its growth model around science – technology, innovation and productivity, it needs high-tech investment that adds value to the economy.

Vietnam has a major opportunity in the global digital shift as AI, cloud computing and digital services increasingly shape economic activity. Capturing it requires planning infrastructure as a whole rather than project by project, Bill Giannikos, Director of the Global Services Centre and Data Centre at Aurecon Vietnam, told the CEO 500 programme, themed “The Convergence of FDI, Technology and Global Financial Flows,” at the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum on October 26. Read full story

– The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) will run from November 28 to December 2 under the theme “Cinema – Connection – Development”, aiming to drive cultural exchange, showcase films and widen cooperation among film makers.

The festival’s centerpiece is the Vietnam Film & Television Market (VFM), which is to make professional networking and deal making a core part of the event. Read full story./.

VNA
#afternoon briefing #Penal Code #textile and garment exports #2026 Autumn Economic Forum
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