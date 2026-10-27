Ho Chi Minh City builds global tourism brand as megacity

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 26-NQ/TW on developing tourism into a key economic sector in the new era, Ho Chi Minh City is seeking to better harness its potential, enhance competitiveness and increase the value of its tourism offerings.



Building a strong international destination brand, alongside growth in visitor numbers and spending, will help tourism make a greater and more sustainable contribution to the city’s double-digit economic growth ambitions and those of Vietnam as a whole.



Extending international achievements



At the 2026 World Travel Awards for Asia, Oceania and the Indian Ocean, Ho Chi Minh City won three titles: Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination, Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination, and Asia’s Leading City Tourist board awarded to the municipal Department of Tourism. The honours recognise the city’s progress in business travel, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), festivals and events.



The achievements also reflect efforts by tourism businesses to improve destination quality, diversify products and strengthen international promotion, positioning the city as both a dynamic, creative urban centre and a destination rich in cultural identity and experiences.



The Saigontourist Group Festival of Culinary Culture and Delicacies 2026 further enhanced the city’s international profile, winning both the World’s Best Culinary Festival and Asia’s Best Culinary Festival titles at the World Culinary Awards. It secured the global title for the fourth consecutive year and the Asian title for the fifth consecutive year, highlighting the appeal of Vietnamese culture expressed through cuisine.



Saigontourist Group also received the Inspirational Brand Award in the hospitality, restaurant and tourism sector at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2026. Its Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said the awards brought pride but also strengthened the company’s responsibility to create new value, promote Vietnam’s distinctive offerings abroad and bring the world closer to the country through tourism, cuisine and culture.



Tourism businesses say sustained international competitiveness requires continuous product innovation, better service quality and stronger cooperation with domestic and foreign partners.



Enhancing international competitiveness

Nha Rong Wharf, now the Ho Chi Minh Museum – Ho Chi Minh City Branch, where President Ho Chi Minh departed 115 years ago in search of a path to national salvation. (Photo: VNA)

The city’s Resolution No. 62/2025/NQ-HDND on support policies for MICE tourism has provided an important framework for attracting business events through 2030. Ho Chi Minh City is targeting conferences, exhibitions and events in priority sectors such as finance, technology, innovation, logistics, healthcare, education, industry and the marine economy.



Beyond offering venues and services, the city needs to proactively attract events aligned with its development priorities. Aviation connectivity is also crucial to expanding markets and improving the visitor experience. To this end, the municipal Department of Tourism and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote tourism and develop air routes during 2026–2030.



ACV Chairman Nguyen Cao Cuong said the corporation, which manages and operates 21 airports nationwide, views airport infrastructure as a vital gateway connecting markets, trade and tourism. The cooperation aims to promote both sides’ strengths and resources to enhance the city’s regional and international standing.



The city targets 11 million international arrivals, 50 million domestic visitors and tourism revenue of 330 trillion VND (12.77 billion USD) in 2026. By 2030, it aims to welcome 20 million international and 67 million domestic tourists, generating 700 trillion VND in revenue.



Pham Huy Binh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said the city will focus on integrating its diverse tourism resources, infrastructure and services into comprehensive products. This approach is expected to strengthen its appeal as a safe, welcoming and vibrant megacity on the global tourism map./.