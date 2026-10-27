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Vietravel Airlines receives new aircraft, expands int’l network ahead of year-end peak

Since joining the T&T Group ecosystem in late 2024, Vietravel Airlines has gradually accelerated its restructuring, expanded its fleet and broadened its operations. The delivery of aircraft VN-A295 marks another step in the airline’s 2026 fleet development plan, aimed at increasing passenger transport capacity, strengthening operational flexibility and preparing for growth on a larger scale.

Vietravel Airlines officially takes delivery of an Airbus A321 aircraft in Noi Bai International Airport on October 27 (Photo: VNA)
Vietravel Airlines officially takes delivery of an Airbus A321 aircraft in Noi Bai International Airport on October 27 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietravel Airlines officially took delivery of an Airbus A321 aircraft, coded VN-A295, at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on the morning of October 27, continuing its fleet expansion plan for 2026.

The addition is expected to strengthen the airline’s operating capacity during the year-end peak travel season and the 2027 Lunar New Year holiday. It will also provide a foundation for the airline to expand key routes.

The Hanoi–Shenzhen (China) route is scheduled to launch on November 14, followed by the scheduled direct Hanoi–Macau (China) route, expected to begin operations on November 29.

The airline is also working with relevant partners to prepare for the planned opening of ticket sales in November for the Hanoi–Taipei (Taiwan, China) and Da Nang–Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China) routes.

A Vietravel Airlines executive said the addition of another aircraft will give Vietravel Airlines greater control over its operating resources during the year-end peak season while enabling the airline to expand its flight network, particularly on key international routes. Alongside investment in its fleet, Vietravel Airlines is also rolling out promotional programmes to give passengers more travel options at reasonable prices, he added.

To mark the launch of the new routes, Vietravel Airlines is offering a 50% discount on fares for the Hanoi–Shenzhen route, valid through November 13. The airline is also offering free baggage allowance to passengers travelling on the Ho Chi Minh City–Bangkok (Thailand) route.

Since joining the T&T Group ecosystem in late 2024, Vietravel Airlines has gradually accelerated its restructuring, expanded its fleet and broadened its operations. The delivery of aircraft VN-A295 marks another step in the airline’s 2026 fleet development plan, aimed at increasing passenger transport capacity, strengthening operational flexibility and preparing for growth on a larger scale.

Vietravel Airlines is also preparing for its long-term development strategy. The airline and Airbus have signed an agreement covering the purchase of 50 new-generation aircraft, comprising 20 A220s and 30 from the A321 family. The two sides are expected to sign aircraft purchase contracts in the coming period, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2029.

Vietravel Airlines currently operates domestic routes connecting major economic and tourism hubs, including Ho Chi Minh City with Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa and Vinh, as well as Hanoi with Ho Chi Minh City, Buon Ma Thuot, Cam Ranh, Da Lat and Da Nang.

The carrier is also gradually expanding its presence in international markets through scheduled services connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Bangkok of Thailand, as well as Ho Chi Minh City with Shenzhen of China./.

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