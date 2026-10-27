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Polish media highlight growing ties with Vietnam

The outlets also assessed that the signing of a joint statement, a five-year action plan for 2026–2030, and agreements in a range of fields will establish a solid political framework for the two countries to promote comprehensive cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announce the elevation of Vietnam–Poland ties to a strategic partnership. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announce the elevation of Vietnam–Poland ties to a strategic partnership. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Polish media, including the Polish Press Agency (PAP), public broadcaster Polskie Radio, and news websites such as notesfrompoland.com and poland-24.com, have given extensive coverage to the official elevation of relations between Vietnam and Poland to a Strategic Partnership during talks in Hanoi between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

The outlets also assessed that the signing of a joint statement, a five-year action plan for 2026–2030, and agreements in a range of fields will establish a solid political framework for the two countries to promote comprehensive cooperation.

According to the reports, the two leaders adopted a joint statement and a multi-year action plan to guide economic, political and technical integration. Poland will serve as a gateway for Vietnamese products to enter Central and Eastern European markets, while Vietnam will act as a hub for Polish and European Union (EU) companies seeking access to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market.

Economic cooperation is one of the top priorities of the partnership. The two countries aim to raise bilateral trade to 6 billion USD by 2030. PM Tusk stressed that Poland prioritises addressing the current trade deficit while making effective use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to reduce non-tariff barriers, including sanitary and phytosanitary inspections. This will pave the way for Polish agricultural products, food, particularly dairy products, pharmaceuticals and green technologies to gain greater access to the Vietnamese market.

PM Tusk identified several areas in which Polish companies have the potential to expand their presence in Vietnam. Defence will become a new pillar of the partnership, alongside security cooperation, including the fight against cybercrime. He said Poland welcomes Vietnam’s interest in its defence industry and that negotiations are under way.

Both sides reaffirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The visit delivered tangible progress through the signing of cooperation agreements in education, scientific research and tourism. The annual number of scholarships for students and researchers from the two countries will increase from 20 to 50. Poland’s national carrier LOT is expected to launch a direct air route linking the two capitals in the first quarter of 2027, providing a major boost to people-to-people exchanges, tourism and economic cooperation.

The website poland-24.com described Tusk’s visit as a concrete diplomatic achievement, following earlier discussions on strengthening ties between Poland and Vietnam, an increasingly important economic partner in Southeast Asia.

According to Polskie Radio and PAP, establishing a strategic partnership with Poland, the second-largest economy in Central and Eastern Europe, not only reinforces Vietnam’s position as a gateway to ASEAN but also provides strategic impetus for both countries to realise their development goals over the coming decade./.

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