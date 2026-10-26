Flash floods hit Thailand’s Phuket as heavy rain persists

Hanoi (VNA) – Heavy overnight rain triggered flash floods across Thailand’s Phuket island on October 26, hitting all its three districts, including the Phuket City, reported the local media.

Its Deputy Governor Romdon Hayiawae said water levels began receding in late morning, but some low-lying areas remain flooded, and authorities advise small vehicles to stay out. The floods also set off landslides in some places, and crews are clearing mud, rocks and debris to keep canals and waterways from clogging.

About 100 households are affected, with no casualties reported. The Thai Meteorological Department warned that heavy rain will persist in the south through October 28, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides.

Floods have hit large parts of Thailand since mid-September, killing at least 83 people as of October 26, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation./.