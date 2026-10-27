World

No airports closed despite wildfire impacts in Indonesia

Lukman F. Laisa, the ministry's Director General of Civil Aviation, said all airports remain open, with flight schedules adjusted to weather conditions in affected areas.

Dense haze from forest fires blankets Palangka Raya in Indonesia’s Central Kalimantan province (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Dense haze from forest fires blankets Palangka Raya in Indonesia’s Central Kalimantan province (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia's Transportation Ministry said on October 26 that no airports had closed because of forest and land fires although weather and poor visibility have forced flight-schedule changes, reported the local media.

Lukman F. Laisa, the ministry's Director General of Civil Aviation, said all airports remain open, with flight schedules adjusted to weather conditions in affected areas.

Between August 14 and October 25, a total of 3,030 flights were affected across 154 routes, with about 1,700 flights cancelled. The hardest-hit routes served Pontianak, Singkawang, Palangkaraya and Pangkalan Bun. Meanwhile, 617 pioneer flights were affected in Papua, Kalimantan and Maluku.

The ministry has issued all necessary permits for 42 helicopters to support wildfire response operations. The number of affected airports in Papua has fallen from 12 to seven as weather improves and flight operations become smoother, he said./.

VNA
#land fires #Kalimantan #Indonesia #Papua #wildfire in Indonesia #Indonesia's Transportation Ministry Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysia calls on ASEAN to jointly tackle haze

Malaysian Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Arthur Joseph Kurup said on October 6 as host of the 28th Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) Meeting in 2027, Malaysia would use its chairmanship to translate the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP) into concrete action by enhancing data sharing, improving law enforcement and cross-border cooperation.

See more

Malaysia’s exports hit record high in first nine months

Malaysia’s exports hit record high in first nine months

According to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), the country’s total trade rose 30.1% to 2.91 trillion MYR (713 billion USD), while imports increased 25.7% to 1.34 trillion ringgit (328 billion USD). The trade surplus reached 232.38 billion MYR (57 billion USD).

ADB warns of severe economic losses for Cambodia from climate change

ADB warns of severe economic losses for Cambodia from climate change

In its Asia-Pacific Climate Outlook 2026: Coastal Risks on the Rise – Actions for a Resilient Future, ADB warns that climate hazards will intensify between now and the end of the 21st century, threatening Cambodia’s port operations, fisheries, foreign trade and tourism.

Singapore’s GDP expands 5.4% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Singapore maintains strong economic growth

The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore attributed the growth largely to Singapore’s role as a regional transshipment and distribution hub for electronic components and equipment within regional supply chains.

Cambodia promotes sport ties in ASEAN

Cambodia promotes sport ties in ASEAN

As part of its commitment to regional development, Cambodia is preparing to host several major events, including the 2028 ASEAN University Games, the 2029 Asian Youth Para Games and the 2031 ASEAN Youth Games.

Police raid an online scam centre in Cambodia (Photo: AKP)

ASEAN urged to crack down on cyber, transnational scams

One of the key items on the meeting’s agenda was an ASEAN declaration on protecting children from online sexual abuse and exploitation, which addressed risks associated with artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly pose for a group photo with King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary and Crown Prince Christian (Photo: VNA)

International media spotlights depth of Vietnam–Denmark ties

Danish media outlets, along with Canada’s Ground News, the UK’s hellomagazine.com, Yahoo and US magazine Town & Country, on October 19, stressed that the presence of Denmark's Crown Prince Christian, representing the next generation of the Danish Royal Family, during the visit, reflects the special importance Denmark and its Royal Family attach to strengthening friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fifth, right) and delegates witness the signing ceremony of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and four members of the European Free Trade Association in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EFTA free trade pact expected to boost trade

Vietnam’s main exports to EFTA markets include seafood, footwear, textiles and garments, machinery, electronics and components. Meanwhile, Vietnam imports machinery, industrial equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and production materials from EFTA countries.