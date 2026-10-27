Politics

NA President receives leaders of international audit organisations

NA President Man called on the State Audit Office of Vietnam to selectively adopt international experience, and draw lessons from its own practical work to share with international partners, thereby making more substantive contributions to the global public audit community.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (front row, sixth from left) and leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (front row, sixth from left) and leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man outlined Vietnam's priorities in international audit cooperation while receiving a delegation of leaders from international audit organisations in Hanoi on October 27.

The delegation is in Vietnam to attend an international conference organised by the State Audit Office of Vietnam.

The top legislator said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development, striving to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

Highlighting the role of the State audit sector in this process, NA President Man underlined five principles for the sector to meet the requirements and challenges ahead.

First, good governance is a resource, while public trust is a strategic asset. Through independence, objectivity and evidence-based work, supreme audit institutions (SAIs) must serve as reliable pillars for strengthening financial discipline, enhancing accountability and safeguarding public confidence.

Second, institutional frameworks must be strong, ensuring genuine independence alongside accountability. There is no single model suitable for every country. The key is to ensure that audit institutions have sufficient authority and necessary conditions to perform their duties objectively, professionally and with integrity. Independence is not an end in itself, but a prerequisite for auditing that respects the truth and protects the public interest.

Third, the value of auditing should be measured by positive changes in governance, rather than solely by the amount of money recommended for recovery or adjustment. Auditing must take a proactive role in preventing violations, identify institutional shortcomings and help revise mechanisms, remove bottlenecks and unlock resources. Detecting violations is necessary, but early and preventive action is what creates lasting value for a country.

Fourth, innovation must be pursued proactively in the digital era, with greater technological advancement accompanied by higher standards of human responsibility. Digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence must go hand in hand with changes in mindset and the development of legal frameworks for data and information security. Technology enables faster and deeper analysis, but human competence, ethics and judgement remain decisive.

Fifth, international cooperation must be substantive, equitable and focused on creating shared value. The NA leader called for more effective use of mechanisms within the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) and the ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI).

He also urged stronger cooperative auditing, greater sharing of methodologies and more training for highly qualified personnel. Each institution should actively learn from others while making its own contributions to the international community.

NA President Man called on the State Audit Office of Vietnam to selectively adopt international experience, and draw lessons from its own practical work to share with international partners, thereby making more substantive contributions to the global public audit community.

He emphasised that despite differences in organisational models, all supreme audit institutions shared a common mission: protecting the public interest, improving the efficiency of national resource use, strengthening accountability and serving the people.

The NA leader noted that auditing should not merely assess the past, but, more importantly, support present-day governance and help shape the future. The core value of auditing should not be confined to the pages of reports, but should be reflected in stronger institutions, stricter discipline across the public apparatus, more effective use of resources and the public's enduring trust.

At the meeting, K. Sanjay Murthy, Chair of ASOSAI and Comptroller and Auditor General of India, stressed that the rapidly changing global landscape is presenting countries with numerous new challenges, ranging from climate change and complex infrastructure projects to rising public expectations.

Supreme audit institutions, therefore, need to continue strengthening their professional capabilities, improving their systems and renewing their approaches to meet emerging demands. Digital skills will enhance their capacity for analysis and assessment, but could not replace auditors' professional expertise, he said.

According to Murthy, the ultimate goal of national governance is to improve people's lives. In fulfilling their role, supreme audit institutions must maintain independence in their assessments, continuously innovate their working methods and fully discharge their accountability obligations. These requirements are essential to improving governance, ensuring the efficient use of public resources and delivering better services to the people.

He expressed his confidence that the conference's outcomes will help promote cooperation among supreme audit institutions and strengthen their capacity to respond to future challenges./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #international audit cooperation #State Audit Office of Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

An overview of the international conference themed “Supreme Audit Institutions in a Changing World: Vision – Institutional Framework – Innovation” in Hanoi on October 27 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to modernise state audit amid emerging challenges

As public decisions grow more complex and risks become increasingly interconnected, SAIs must move beyond detecting irregularities to identify root causes, analyse emerging trends and issue early warnings to protect public resources and improve policy implementation, said INTOSAI Chair Mohamed el-Faisal Youssef.

The State Audit Office of Vietnam delegation works with the State Control Committee of Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam State Audit Office promotes international cooperation

At the conference in Astana, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.

See more

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) and Chairman of the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae. (Photo: VNA)

NA President receives Chairman of Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association

The NA President expressed his deep appreciation for the sincere sentiments and support extended to Vietnam by the Republic of Korea’s organisations, associations, businesses and friends, underscoring the important role of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening the social foundations of bilateral ties, deepening mutual understanding between the two countries’ people and translating the substance of the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into concrete outcomes.

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

☕ Afternoon briefing on October 27

Legislators' discussion on the draft revised Penal Code and a draft resolution on its enforcement, Ho Chi Minh City seeking to increase the value of its tourism offerings, and activities of the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum are among news highlights on October 27.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail

Top leader To Lam affirmed that the Party, State and people will always remember those who devoted their lives to the nation. Having sacrificed their youth for the country, the veterans deserve to live in peace, receive timely medical care and assistance when facing difficulties, and have their concerns heard.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet in Hanoi on October 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership opens new chapter in bilateral cooperation: official

The success of the Vietnam-Poland Strategic Partnership will be measured by implemented commitments, completed projects and tangible benefits for people and businesses. With their longstanding friendship and strong political commitment, Vietnam and Poland have a solid foundation for advancing bilateral relations in line with their potential and the new level of partnership.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (second, left) and representatives of Greece's leading food-processing companies Nitsiakos and Pindos. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to boost labour cooperation with Greece

Greek companies praised Vietnamese workers for their intelligence and diligence, while calling for closer labour cooperation between the two governments to address procedural issues and facilitate the recruitment of more Vietnamese workers for their factories.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains. (Photo: VNA)

Members of national steering committee on search for martyrs' remains approved

Under a newly signed decision, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra serves as head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, with Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, and Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha, as deputy heads.

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

☀️ Morning digest on October 27

Vietnamese leaders' meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for a delegation from the Dominican Republic’s United Left Movement (MIU) Party are among news highlights on October 26 evening.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges turning pledges into projects, products, markets

External affairs and global integration, a “key and regular” task set by the 14th National Party Congress, must involve the entire political system, national defence-security and development. Stability, internal strength and self-reliance must be reflected in every policy, said top leader To Lam.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with visiting Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hanoi on October 26. Photo: VNA

National Assembly President meets with Polish Prime Minister

Vietnam’s National Assembly supports stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation with Poland’s parliament, with the legislative bodies playing a role in establishing a favourable legal framework, overseeing the implementation of agreements and commitments, and advancing bilateral cooperation effectively, said NA President Tran Thanh Man.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

National conference maps out comprehensive diplomacy at new height

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung said the Party and State leader wants comprehensive diplomacy at a new height that matches Vietnam’s historical and cultural stature and standing. That is a task of the entire political system, not just the diplomatic sector.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a campaign rally in Sao Paulo on October 24, 2026. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

Congratulations to Brazilian President on re-election

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on October 26 sent congratulatory messages to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his re-election as President of Brazil for the 2027-2031 term.