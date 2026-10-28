President Ho Chi Minh monument in Acapulco symbolises Vietnam–Mexico friendship

Mexico City (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico, in coordination with authorities of Acapulco city in Guerrero state, held a ceremony on October 27 to inaugurate the restored statue of President Ho Chi Minh in the city centre, reaffirming the long-standing friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

The bronze bust was unveiled on May 19, 2010, to mark the 120th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh. Created by Mexican sculptor Pedro Ramirez Ponzanelli, it stands on Costera Miguel Aleman Avenue in Acapulco, alongside memorials to prominent Latin American historical figures, including Simon Bolivar of Venezuela, Benito Juarez of Mexico and Jose Marti of Cuba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai expressed deep appreciation for the affection that Acapulco’s authorities and people have shown towards President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam. He said the monument is not only a tribute to the late Vietnamese leader but also a symbol of the solidarity and shared values of independence, freedom, peace and justice between the two peoples.

The ambassador highlighted President Ho Chi Minh’s lifelong dedication to Vietnam’s struggle for independence and freedom, as well as his efforts to promote solidarity among nations in the cause of peace, justice and human dignity. The President’s ideology and legacy have transcended national borders and inspired revolutionary movements and progressive forces worldwide.

Thanking Acapulco Mayor Abelina Lopez Rodriguez and local authorities for their support in restoring the monument, Hai expressed his hope that the city will continue to maintain the statue and keep the surrounding area clean and well preserved.

He said the site could serve as a cultural space where residents and visitors learn about President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career, as well as the friendship between Vietnam and Mexico.

For her part, Lopez Rodriguez expressed profound respect for President Ho Chi Minh and highlighted similarities in the two countries’ struggles for independence and sovereignty safeguarding.

Drawing parallels between the Vietnamese leader and Vicente Guerrero, a historical figure associated with the Mexican state bearing his name, she said both represented courage and determination in defending national sovereignty.

She affirmed that Acapulco will continue to preserve the monument as a symbol of solidarity and close ties between the two countries.

The mayor also pointed to similarities between Acapulco and Vietnam, particularly their coastal locations and the importance of tourism and fisheries to their economies and communities, calling for increased exchanges and cooperation in tourism, fisheries, and culture.

During the visit, the Vietnamese Embassy delegation also met with the mayor and officials from several municipal agencies. The two sides discussed Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, as well as prospects for cooperation between Acapulco and Vietnamese localities in tourism, culture, agriculture and the marine economy, alongside people-to-people exchanges.

Other monuments honouring President Ho Chi Minh in Mexico include a statue inaugurated in Mexico City in 2009 at a park named “Freedom of the Peoples”, a bust placed at the Vietnamese Embassy in 2015, and another bust unveiled at the International Friendship Centre in Guadalajara city of Jalisco state in 2018./.