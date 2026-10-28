Top leader urges economics university to develop high-quality human resources, nurture talent

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M’Nong water trough worship ritual revived in Da Nang
The M’Nong people’s traditional water trough worship ritual has been revived in Tak Xoai village, Tra Leng commune, Da Nang, expressing gratitude to nature and hopes for peace and prosperity while promoting water conservation and environmental protection.
Top legislator receives international audit leaders, RoK friendship delegation
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man received leaders of international audit organisations and a delegation from the Korea–Vietnam Friendship Association in Hanoi on October 27, discussing international audit cooperation and ways to strengthen Vietnam–Republic of Korea ties.
Top leader meets with female drivers on legendary Truong Son Trail
Party General Secretary and President To Lam met with members of the Truong Son Female Drivers’ Company in Hanoi on October 27, ahead of the unit’s 58th traditional day.
Vietnam strengthens capacity for early diagnosis with advanced technology
The launch of Southeast Asia’s first clinical whole-body 5-tesla MRI system at Hanoi Medical University Hospital on October 26 marks a step forward in Vietnam’s efforts to improve early diagnosis of complex diseases and strengthen medical research, training and technology transfer.
Vietnam strengthens technology cooperation and green transition
The 18th Asia-Pacific Roundtable on Sustainable Consumption and Production and the Vietnam-India Future Technology Forum, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26 as part of the Autumn Economic Forum 2026, highlighted efforts to turn scientific research and bilateral technology agreements into practical solutions, advancing digital and green transformation and sustainable development.
Vietnamese, Polish PMs seek ways to boost all-round cooperation
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk had talks in Hanoi on October 26, during which they agreed on measures to bolster bilateral cooperation in various fields.
Vietnam, Poland elevate ties to Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on October 26 morning for his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26.
Historic milestones in Vietnam’s relations with EU, Belgium
The official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, from October 21 to 24, delivered substantial, wide-ranging results at three levels: EU institutions, Belgium’s federal government and its regions.
Top leader’s visits to EU, Belgium yield practical outcomes
The recently concluded official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, have yielded significant and tangible results.
Belgium’s approval of EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement welcomed
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam welcomed Belgium’s approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement during his meeting with Belgian parliamentary leaders on October 23, as part of his official visit to the European country.
Vietnam strengthens ties with Belgium’s Wallonia, Flanders
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for stronger cooperation with Belgium’s Wallonia and Flanders regions, particularly in investment, technology and green transition.
Artisan keeps Kim Lan pottery tradition alive
A flame can fire a piece of pottery. But keeping a traditional craft alive through the years takes another kind of fire: passion and dedication. For more than 35 years, Meritorious Artisan Dao Viet Binh has devoted himself to working with clay, glaze and fire, tirelessly preserving the heritage of Kim Lan’s thousand-year-old pottery village. His efforts have focused on safeguarding the traditions passed down by his ancestors and bringing that heritage to a wider audience.
Turning vision into action: Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Europe
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for translating strategic vision and political determination into practical cooperation to deepen Vietnam–EU and Vietnam–Belgium ties, while highlighting the importance of connecting overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and expertise with the country's development needs.
Vietnam, Belgium reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties during talks in Brussels on October 23.
Polish Prime Minister visits Hoi An Ancient Town
On October 24, as part of his official visit to Vietnam, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and a high-level Polish delegation visited Hoi An Ancient Town in the central city of Da Nang.
Top Vietnamese leader meets with Belgian King and Queen
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse met with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels on October 23 morning (local time) during their ongoing official visit to Belgium.
Vietnam moves to unlock data’s economic value
Every day, millions of new data records are generated by hospitals, businesses, agencies and digital platforms.
Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts
Traditional craft materials and techniques are being given a fresh, more contemporary look - younger, more modern and closer to everyday life. In Hanoi, a new contemporary handicraft art space at 61 Trang Tien Street is creating a platform where traditional crafts, creative ideas and the public can come together.
Polish Prime Minister begins official visit to Vietnam
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Da Nang on the evening of October 23, beginning his official visit to Vietnam from October 24 to 26 at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.
Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation
Vietnam and the European Commission (EC) signed a Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22, as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to the European Union (EU).