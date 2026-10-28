Ho Chi Minh City launches three digital transformation models to improve public services

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on October 28 launched three innovative and people-centred digital transformation models to mark Vietnam Digital Citizen Day, aiming to improve public services through the application of data and technology.



The three models comprise integrating the city’s public transport system into the centralised transport platform on the VNeID electronic identification application; establishing and connecting a database of birth and death records to facilitate administrative procedures; and deploying community rapid-response teams linked to the 1022 hotline to help residents register deaths at home.



Under the public transport model on VNeID, residents can look up metro and bus routes, use their electronic identification information to purchase tickets and integrate electronic tickets into the platform. The initiative aims to develop a common electronic ticketing system covering multiple forms of public transport.



The birth and death data model is being piloted at four hospitals, namely Cho Ray, Tu Du, Hung Vuong and Oncology Hospital. Birth certificates and death notices are directly connected to Ho Chi Minh City’s shared database, allowing judicial and civil status officials to retrieve and cross-check information and reducing the requirement for citizens to submit paper documents.



Following the pilot phase, the city plans to expand connectivity and synchronise data across local medical facilities after November 1.



Under the community rapid-response model, the 1022 hotline receives reports of deaths from hospitals, police agencies or family members before directing them to rapid-response teams at commune-level People’s Committees.



The teams verify the information and visit the family’s home to assist with procedures for obtaining death certificates, electronically link the cancellation of permanent residence registration and provide funeral assistance if requested by the family.



Speaking at the launch ceremony in Ben Thanh ward, Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, stressed that digital transformation must stem from practical needs and deliver tangible benefits to people.



The city aims to expand digital services connectivity in transport, healthcare and public administration, while using public satisfaction as a key indicator for assessing the performance of officials, civil servants, agencies and local administrations, he said.



The municipal People’s Committee has assigned the city police to lead coordination and data connectivity. The departments of Health, Justice, and Science and Technology, together with hospitals, will ensure adequate technical infrastructure and accurate, complete and timely data, in compliance with personal data protection and information security regulations.



Ward, commune and special-zone People’s Committees will organise implementation, guide residents in accessing the services and measure public satisfaction using specific indicators.



The three models are expected to translate the policy of digital transformation linked with administrative reform into practical services, reducing paperwork and shortening administrative procedures. They will also contribute to the city’s gradual development of a modern digital government that remains accessible and responsive to residents./.

VNA