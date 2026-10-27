Society

Former Ho Chi Minh City planning official expelled from Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat has decided to expel Su Ngọc Anh, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and former Deputy Director of the department from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Secretariat has decided to expel Su Ngoc Anh, former member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment and former Deputy Director of the department from the Party as a disciplinary measure.

The decision followed a review in Hanoi on October 27 of a disciplinary proposal submitted by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection.

The Secretariat concluded that Anh had shown deterioration in political ideology, ethics and lifestyle; violated Party regulations and State laws in performing his assigned duties; and breached regulations on prohibited conduct for Party members and their responsibility to set an example.

His violations had caused very serious consequences, triggered public concern and severely damaged the reputation of Party organisations and his workplace.

Competent authorities were instructed to promptly impose corresponding administrative disciplinary measures in sync with the Party’s disciplinary action./.

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