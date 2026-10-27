Dong Nai recovers 120 sets of martyrs’ remains from Cambodia

Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern city of Dong Nai recovered 220 sets of war martyrs’ remains from the start of 2026 through October 21, including 120 in Cambodia, and 66 in the communes of Loc Quang, Loc Thanh, Tan Loi and Loc Ninh.

The information was released at a conference held on October 27 by the municipal People’s Committee to review 2026 efforts to find, recover and identify remains of martyrs with missing information, take stock of the first phase of a 500-day-and-night campaign, and set 2027 tasks for the second phase.

According to the municipal Steering Committee for searching, recovering and identifying martyrs’ remains, Dong Nai has met and exceeded many key targets set by central authorities and Military Region 7.

Authorities uncovered significant artifacts during searches, excavations and DNA sampling to identify martyrs, adding to what is known about those who died.

For DNA testing, authorities completed sampling work at more than 7,400 martyrs’ graves in cemeteries, nearly 4,600 of which met the conditions for sampling and more than 2,800 of which did not. The city has also collected 2,705 of a targeted 2,952 biological samples from martyrs’ relatives, or 91.63% of the goal.

Sen. Lt. Col. Tong Ngoc Truong, political officer of Team K76 under the municipal Military Command, said the team will step up coordination, outreach and field surveys as it works to find and recover more remains.

In the campaign’s second phase, the city aims to find and recover about 200 sets of remains and meet its set targets by May 2027. It also looks to verify and reach conclusions on information and documents provided by foreign countries on Vietnamese military personnel who died in the war, and finish surveying all information on martyrs and their graves supplied by organisations and individuals./.